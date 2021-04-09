Local Market Leaders Expand Services with New Firm, Epic Global Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Roseville, CA, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate market leaders Heath E. Charamuga and Alex Leon have launched a full-service real estate brokerage, development, and advisory services firm, Epic Global Real Estate Advisors, Inc. Heath Charamuga spent the past 30 years heading commercial real estate institutional /private capital investments sales platforms with firms, Grubb & Ellis Company and Colliers International. Alex Leon started in commercial development with Vanir Construction and Development over 40 years ago, working from the ground up, holding positions as President, CEO and CFO, growing the company to the 23rd largest firm in the world. It was their vision to build a boutique firm that could offer clients a true full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, providing insights in acquisitions/dispositions, planning, entitlement, site selection, construction/development, leasing and investment services. Through years of experience, they have consummated over $10 billion in transaction volume. Heath states: “Epic Global Real Estate Advisors, specializes in finding commercial real estate solutions for our clients. Partnering with Alex Leon, brings a vital piece to the commercial real estate puzzle - development services. We offer complete advice from site selection, planning, entitlement, finance, construction/construction management, and ultimately an end sale, if warranted.”



Epic Global is unique in its ability to offer internal brokers the ability to generate more than just sale or leasing commissions, the firm offers its brokerage/development partners the opportunity to co-invest in development opportunities. Alex says: “Our team is constantly seeking development/redevelopment opportunities and we pride ourselves on protecting brokers who generate deals for our internal review and ultimate purchase. Since our initial launch, our partners have generated several exciting projects which are currently in different stages of development.” Epic Global offers a client driven full-service boutique real estate brokerage, development and advisory services firm delivering standards of integrity, expertise and sophistication with a relaxed and refined experience.

Epic Global Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Epic Global Real Estate Advisors, Inc is a client driven, full-service boutique real estate brokerage, development and advisory services firm, providing a complete range of transaction, management and consulting services. By leveraging local expertise with our global reach. Epic Global offers over 100 years of combined experience bringing innovative, customized solutions and seamless service to owners, corporate occupants and investors throughout the globe. For more information, visit the Company's Web site at www.EpicGlobalREA.com.



Kindra Mertens – Epic Global REA

kindra.mertens@epicglobalrea.com

916.849.614

