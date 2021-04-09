Global Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033287/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vitamin B3, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vitamin B1 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

- The Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$967.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

- Vitamin B2 Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

- In the global Vitamin B2 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$452.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$664.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$632.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

DLG Group

Invivo NSA

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Lonza Group

Nutreco N.V.

Royal DSM N.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033287/?utm_source=GNW



