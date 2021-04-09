Draft Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

English Lithuanian

Draft Resolutions suggested by the Board of AB “Linas” for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 30 April 2021:



1. Audit conclusion regarding the consolidated and Company’s Annual Financial Accountability and Annual Report of year 2020.

Project of resolution: to pay attention to the auditor’s conclusions confirming AB “Linas” consolidated and Company’s financial accountability of year 2020 and to agree to the consolidated annual report of the company of year 2020.

2. Confirmation of consolidated and company’s annual financial accountability of year 2020 and presentation of consolidated annual report.

Project of resolution: to confirm AB “Linas” consolidated and company’s annual financial statements for the year 2020 and to agree to consolidated annual report for the year 2020.

3. Company’s profit (loss) allocation of year 2020.

Project of resolution: to confirm AB “Linas” profit (loss) allocation:

1) retained profit of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting year – 712,912 EUR ;

2) net profit of the accounting year 784,498 EUR ;

3) profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in the statement of comprehensive income - 0 EUR ;

4) transfers from mandatory reserve 0 EUR ;

5) transfers from reserve for business projects 0 EUR ;

6) transfers from reserve for the support 0 EUR ;

7) transfers from profit for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

8) shareholders contributions to cover company’s loses 0 EUR ;

9) allocated loss totally 1,497,410 EUR ;

10) share of profit set for the mandatory reserve 39,225 EUR ;

11) share of profit set for the reserve for purchase of own shares 0 EUR ;

12) share of profit set to other reserves 0 EUR ;

13) share of profit set for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

14) share of profit set for annual allowances (bonuses) for the members of the board, for the employees premiums and other purposes 0 EUR ;

15) retained loss at the end of the financial year transferred to the next financial year 1,458,185 EUR .

4. Approval of the Company's remuneration report for 2020

Project of resolution: Approve Company's remuneration report for 2020.

5. Election of members to the Supervisory Board

Project of resolution:

For the subsequent 4 year term of office at the Supervisory Board the following persons shall be re-elected: Arūnas Ketrys deputy director of UAB „Alba“ (independent member), Virginijus Kundrotas director of UAB „Integralios lyderystės iniciatyvos“ and Head of Baltic Management Development Association (independent member) ir Darius Kazlauskas commercial director of UAB „Parnidis“ (independent member)

6. Approval of the new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee.

Project of resolution: Approve new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee.

7. Cancellation of Company’s members of the Audit Committee.

Project of resolution: Cancel Company’s all members of the Audit Committee

Project of resolution: For the subsequent 4 year term of office at the Audit Committee the following persons shall be elected: Ana Sirienė certified Internal Auditor and MB ELSAN owner (independent member), Lina Belickienė Senior accountant of Panevežio miesto greitosios medicinos pagalbos stotis UAB (independent member) and Lina Liesytė Senior accountant of Company.

