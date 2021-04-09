Global Water-based Adhesives Market to Reach $23.8 Billion by 2027

New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-based Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

- The Water-based Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

- Polyurethane Dispersion Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

- In the global Polyurethane Dispersion segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Alfa International Corporation

Ardex

Arkema (Bostik)

Ashland

Ashland Inc. (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bayer Material Science

DIC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Polymer

Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

Dispersion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Dispersion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Dispersion

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Styrene Butadiene

Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Styrene Butadiene Latex by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Styrene Butadiene Latex

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resin Types

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Woodworking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Woodworking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Woodworking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Tapes & Labels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Tapes & Labels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Tapes & Labels by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Packaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Paper & Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by Resin

Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion,

Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion,

Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications,

Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building & Construction

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl

Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Resin Type - Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate

Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene Latex and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Water-based Adhesives

by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic

Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion, Polyurethane

Dispersion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene

Latex and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Water-based

Adhesives by Application - Woodworking, Automotive &

Transportation, Other Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper &

Packaging and Building & Construction - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Water-based Adhesives by

Application - Woodworking, Automotive & Transportation, Other

Applications, Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging and Building &

Construction Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033283/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________