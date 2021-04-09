Visionary Media Group Engages Artists, Fans with All-Immersive and Interactive Storytelling Experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of entertainment, media, and branding leaders have joined forces to launch Visionary Media Group, a next-generation American media and technology company that employs world-class talent and technology to engage community, empower artistry, and amplify storytelling.



The Nashville-based company’s mission is to illuminate innovative American stories through the power of connected music, media, and technology, with upcoming projects including a biopic featuring the life of music industry icon Cowboy Jack Clement. The team at Visionary will soon empower artists and fans to reimagine their authentic connection through the fully-interactive storytelling platform, Evernova.

Visionary has kicked off with projects featuring an extraordinary lineup of notable names across music and film. Among them are The Voice breakout star Cody Belew, who worked with the group to put his music video from the Viacom movie Dashing in December sky high on a massive billboard in NYC’s Times Square.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Leigh Nash, who achieved platinum status with Sixpence None the Richer’s “Kiss Me,” is entering a new era with Visionary by taking part in cutting-edge, targeted collaborations featuring input from fans. On March 25, Nash premiered the acoustic video for “Good Trouble,” her collaboration with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ruby Amanfu, with the two coming together for a live YouTube Q&A prior to the video release.

Singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson has sown grassroots country fandom by focusing on one city at a time and even booking a boat dock tour so his fans could enjoy his music in socially-distanced boats when the pandemic shut down touring. Anderson has a few exciting projects in the works with Visionary, amongst them featuring his “Run Wild” in promos for the Kentucky Derby.

Americana mother-daughter duo O.N.E. has also partnered with Visionary. Comprised of Tekitha Washington (known as the female voice of Wu Tang Clan) and Prana Supreme Diggs (her 19-year old daughter with RZA, Wu Tang’s founder, producer and de-facto leader), the pair are working with Visionary to establish their foundation to create solutions to end food scarcity in underprivileged communities across America.

Visionary Media Group is behind a number of exceptional film projects. Among them are Cowboy, a feature-length biopic and interactive songwriting web series and album reintroducing the story of Cowboy Jack Clement, a legend in American musical culture and the man who recorded or produced the likes of Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, and U2. The company also financed 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic, a powerful documentary featuring amazing behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the ultimate underdog story.

As founding managing partners of Visionary Media Group, Ronald Zamber and Nick Sciorra bring a wealth of expertise in the entertainment and digital media industries. Zamber has helped build profitable companies in the healthcare, sustainable energy solutions, consumer products, internet technology and media industries. Among them are award-winning music video production company Fifgen Films, whose clients include John Legend, Pentatonix, Lindsey Stirling, Kenny Rogers, Oak Ridge Boys, Home Free, and Peter Hollens.

Sciorra has been at the forefront of innovative design and development of media-based rights, revenue and distribution platform architectures, creating and closing media-technology opportunities with Viacom, The Walt Disney Company, Sony Music-Global Digital Business, Universal Music Group, Warner Media, Verizon-RYOT, Comcast NBCUniversal, Facebook and Google YouTube. Over the course of his 25-year career, Sciorra has shaped the digital entertainment properties and product landscape; bridging technology, entertainment, and media segments to build value-driven companies and investment opportunity at scale.

Chief Content Strategist Anastasia Brown comes to Visionary with 28 years of experience in music supervision, television and film production, publishing, artist management, A&R, and music placement — including her work on projects with Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and Dove wins and nominations. As the head of Miles Copeland’s Nashville division of Firstars Management, she worked with Keith Urban, Peter Frampton, Junior Brown and Sting. She signed Waylon Jennings and Leon Russell to Miles’ record label, Ark 21 Records, and served as executive producer on both records. Anastasia oversees content across all platforms for Visionary Media Group as head of A&R for the label, along with TV, film, and documentary development for the media company.

As Visionary Media Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Tracy Percival has three decades of entrepreneurial experience with proven ability to create and execute the development of brands and products from ideation to commercialization. She has been instrumental in working with emerging companies and beauty brands in the beauty and wellness industries, such as Dior, Coty Brands, The Lord Jones, Estee Lauder, and Chanel Beauty. She drives Visionary’s operational infrastructure, new business development and partner alliances.

As Visionary Media Group’s Director of Marketing, Jesse Flohr brings two decades of music industry and major record label experience, coming from Interscope Records, and also holds multiple industry certifications from the esteemed Berklee College of Music and Columbia Business School.

Visionary Media Group is the wholly owned media-technology aggregator of Visionary Private Equity Group.

ABOUT VISIONARY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP

Visionary Private Equity Group is a purpose driven, mature, diversified fund with a focus on investing in companies that solve problems in ways that have maximum positive impact on our world around us. Our approach is inclusive, innovative and inspired, with an emphasis on leadership teams that share those same values. In all cases, VPEG views each company through a strategic lens that allows us to help mitigate risk, maximize value and accelerate returns for our investors.

Our leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience across each of our targeted domains.

Our portfolio companies include leaders in Media, Entertainment Technology, Medical Technology, Financial Services Technology, Physical and Cybersecurity, Green and Sustainability Technology, Food Security Technology and Direct to Consumer platforms that perform exceptionally even in the worst of economic times.

