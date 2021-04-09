CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2021-04-15
|Bonds
|SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192. SE0010133207. 2023-03-15
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145, SE0012481349, 2024-06-12
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 517, SE0010298190, 2024-09-18
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18
|Bid date
|2021-04-15
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|192: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
1588: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK
145: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
575: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
517: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
2212: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|192: 800 mln SEK per bid
1588: 2000 mln SEK per bid
145: 700 mln SEK per bid
575: 700 mln SEK per bid
517: 600 mln SEK per bid
2212: 200 mln SEK per bid
5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-04-19
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-04-09
