G4S plc: Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), Restricted Share Plan ("RSS") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBS")

9 April 2021

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').

Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), Restricted Share Plan ("RSS") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBS")

On 6 April 2021, following the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited being declared wholly unconditional, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs, as a result of the vesting of shares under the following share plans:

· LTIP 2019 and 2020,

· Deferred Bonus Plan

· RSP 2019 and 2020

Name of PDMR/ Executive director Role Total Number of Shares Vesting Ashley Almanza



Chief Executive Officer 2,688,691 Tim Weller



Chief Financial Officer 1,473,443 Mel Brooks



Regional President – Africa 573,213 John Kenning



Regional CEO – Americas 1,390,066 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – UK & Middle East 836,943 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen



Group General Counsel 607,221 Jesus Rosano Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation 914,737 Stephane Verdoy



Regional CEO - Europe 459,451 Sanjay Verma



Regional President – Asia 768,660 Debbie Walker



Group Corporate Affairs Director 456,068

Each PDMR has accepted the offer made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited in relation to all of the shares acquired as set out in the table above.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2019 LTIP award, and the vesting of the 2020 LTIP award.



c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) nil 2,688,691

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)

a)

Name

Ashley Almanza

2.

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

G4S plc

b)

LEI

549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62

b)

Nature of the

Transaction

Acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited in relation to shares acquired on the vesting of share plan awards

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.45 2,688,691

d)

Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price

N/A single transactions



GBP - Pound Sterling

e)

Date of the Transaction

6 April 2021

f)

Place of the Transaction

XLON

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary