G4S plc: Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), Restricted Share Plan ("RSS") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBS")

9 April 2021
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').
Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), Restricted Share Plan ("RSS") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBS")
On 6 April 2021, following the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited being declared wholly unconditional, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by the following PDMRs, as a result of the vesting of shares under the following share plans:
· LTIP 2019 and 2020,
· Deferred Bonus Plan
· RSP 2019 and 2020
|Name of PDMR/ Executive director
|Role
|Total Number of Shares Vesting
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,688,691
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,473,443
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|573,213
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|1,390,066
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO – UK & Middle East
|836,943
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|607,221
|Jesus Rosano
|Global EVP, Growth Technology & Innovation
|914,737
|Stephane Verdoy
|Regional CEO - Europe
|459,451
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|768,660
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|456,068
Each PDMR has accepted the offer made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited in relation to all of the shares acquired as set out in the table above.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2019 LTIP award, and the vesting of the 2020 LTIP award.
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|nil
|2,688,691
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
6 April 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Ashley Almanza
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
Transaction
Acceptance of the offer by Atlas UK Bidco Limited in relation to shares acquired on the vesting of share plan awards
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£2.45
|2,688,691
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
N/A single transactions
GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the Transaction
6 April 2021
f)
Place of the Transaction
XLON
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche
Company Secretary