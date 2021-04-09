SalMar - Final year-end financial statements for 2020 approved by the board of directors

English Norwegian

At a meeting held on 9 April 2021, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has reviewed and approved the final year-end financial statements for 2020.

Final accounts and proposed dividend of NOK 20 per aksje are not altered from preliminary figures published on 25 February 2021. Should the AGM resolve to pay a dividend, shares in SalMar ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 20 per share from 9th of June 2021.

An electronic version of the final accounts will be published through Oslo stock exchange and ww.salmar.no 23 April 2021.

The annual general meeting is scheduled to Tuesday 8 June 2020 at the company's headquarters at Frøya. The notice, annual report and agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.