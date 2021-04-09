COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE: BIGBEN INTERACTIVE annonce la mise en place d'un nantissement au bénéfice des porteurs d'obligations échangeables en actions de la société NACON tel que prévu lors de l'émission

English French

Bigben



Communiqué de Presse

Lesquin, 9 avril 2021

Le présent communiqué de presse est à titre informatif uniquement et ne constitue pas une offre de vente ou une sollicitation d'une offre d'achat de titres.

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN: FR0000074072) annonce la mise en place d'un nantissement au bénéfice des porteurs d'obligations échangeables en actions de la société NACON (ISIN : FR0013482791) tel que prévu lors de l'émission

Conformément aux modalités initiales des obligations échangeables en actions ordinaires existantes de la société Nacon S.A. à échéance 2026 (ISIN: FR0014001WC2) (les « Obligations »), Bigben Interactive S.A. (« Bigben » ou l’ « Emetteur ») s’était engagée à ce que les porteurs d'Obligations bénéficient, dans un délai ne dépassant pas 60 jours calendaires à compter du 19 février 2021, d'un nantissement de compte-titres sur lequel seraient inscrites des actions existantes Nacon (les « Actions Nanties ») représentant à tout moment 200% du nombre d’actions sous-jacentes aux Obligations.

Bigben annonce avoir conclu le 9 avril 2021 une convention de nantissement de compte-titres avec BNP Paribas Securities Services (en qualité d’agent payeur et d’agent centralisateur), la masse des porteurs d’Obligations représentée par Aether Financial Services et Aether Financial Services en qualité de représentant de la masse des obligataires. La déclaration de nantissement relative au compte-titres ouvert dans les livres de BNP Paribas Securities Services (en qualité de teneur du compte-titres nanti), incluant le compte-espèces associé ouvert dans les livres de BNP Paribas S.A. (en qualité de teneur du compte-espèces nanti), ainsi que l’attestation de constitution de nantissement du compte-titres et l’attestation de constitution de nantissement de compte-espèces associé ont été signées le 9 avril 2021.

Au 9 avril 2021, l’Emetteur a transféré 18.187.500 actions Nacon (les « Actions ») sur le compte nanti représentant 200% du nombre d’actions sous-jacentes aux Obligations à cette date. Conformément aux modalités modifiées (les « Modalités »), l’Emetteur s’engage à conserver sur le compte-titres nanti, jusqu’à entier remboursement de l’ensemble des Obligations, un nombre d’Actions au moins égal à 200% du nombre d’actions sous-jacentes aux Obligations (le « Taux de Couverture »), étant précisé qu’en cas d’exercice par l’Emetteur de son option de remise pour partie d’Actions et/ou d’un montant en numéraire (Share Cash Combination Election ou Cash Election, le cas échéant tels que définis dans les Modalités), le nombre d’Actions, le cas échéant, en excès du Taux de Couverture compte-tenu du nombre d’Obligations en circulation, sera restitué à l’Emetteur sur instruction de l’agent centralisateur principal dans les 5 jours ouvrés après la fin de mois civil, dans une proportion fixée par l’agent de calcul. Le nombre d’Actions Nanties fera l’objet d’ajustement réguliers jusqu’à échéance des Obligations en fonction notamment du nombre d’Obligations existantes, de l’exercice par les porteurs de leur droit à échange (et d’exercice par l’Emetteur de son droit à remettre des Actions et/ou du numéraire) ou d’ajustements du prix d’échange conformément aux Modalités des Obligations.

Le non-respect par l’Emetteur du ratio de couverture de 200% évoqué ci-dessus ou la nullité du nantissement consenti constituerait un cas de défaut conformément aux, et dans les conditions des, Modalités.

La notice en langue anglaise adressée aux porteurs d’Obligations via Euroclear France, Euroclear et Clearstream et publiée sur le site Internet de Bigben figure en annexe du présent communiqué.

A propos de Bigben Interactive

Bigben Interactive est un acteur européen de l'édition de jeux vidéo, de la conception et la distribution d’accessoires mobiles et gaming ainsi que de produits audio. Reconnu pour ses capacités d'innovation et sa créativité, le groupe ambitionne de devenir l'un des leaders européens dans chacun de ses marchés.

Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long



ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

Contact

Shareholders Relations – Bigben Interactive: infofin@bigben.fr

Avertissement

LE PRÉSENT COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE EST À TITRE INFORMATIF UNIQUEMENT ET NE CONSTITUE PAS UNE OFFRE DE VENTE OU UNE SOLLICITATION D'UNE OFFRE D'ACHAT DE TITRES.

CE COMMUNIQUÉ NE PEUT ÊTRE DIFFUSÉ, PUBLIÉ OU DISTRIBUÉ, DIRECTEMENT OU INDIRECTEMENT, AUX ÉTATS-UNIS D’AMÉRIQUE, EN AUSTRALIE, AU CANADA OU AU JAPON. LA DIFFUSION DE CE COMMUNIQUÉ PEUT, DANS CERTAINS PAYS, FAIRE L’OBJET D’UNE RÉGLEMENTATION SPÉCIFIQUE. LES PERSONNES EN POSSESSION DE TOUT DOCUMENT OU AUTRE INFORMATION AUXQUELS IL EST FAIT RÉFÉRENCE DANS LE PRÉSENT COMMUNIQUÉ DOIVENT S’INFORMER DES ÉVENTUELLES RESTRICTIONS LOCALES ET S’Y CONFORMER. TOUT MANQUEMENT À DE TELLES RESTRICTIONS EST SUSCEPTIBLE DE CONSTITUER UNE VIOLATION DU DROIT DES VALEURS MOBILIÈRES DE LA JURIDICTION EN QUESTION.

ANNEXE – NOTICE ADRESSEE AUX OBLIGATAIRES

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Société anonyme à conseil d’administration

with a share capital of €39,939,316

Registered office : 396/466 rue de la Voyette – CRT2 – 59273 Fretin, France

320 992 977 RCS Lille Métropole

NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS

Bigben Interactive (ISIN: FR0000074072) (the “ Issuer ”) announces today that pursuant to a share pledge agreement (the “ Pledge Agreement ”) entered into on April 9, 2021 with the Representative (as defined in the terms and conditions of the bonds (the “ Terms and Conditions ”)) acting on behalf of the Masse (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) and a statement of pledge (déclaration de nantissement de compte-titres) executed by the Issuer on April 9, 2021 (the “ Statement of Pledge ”), the Issuer has granted a first ranking security interest (nantissement de compte-titres) in accordance with Article L.211-20 of the French Code monétaire et financier (the “ Share Pledge ”) over the Security Accounts (as defined below) for the benefit of the Representative and of the Masse, in accordance with Article L.228-81 of the French Code de commerce.

Pursuant to the Share Pledge, the Issuer transferred on April 9, 2021, 18,187,500 shares of Nacon S.A. (ISIN : FR0013482791) to the credit of a pledged securities account (the “ Securities Account ”) opened in the name of the Issuer in the books of BNP Paribas Securities Services and has undertaken to transfer to the Securities Account such additional number of shares as may be necessary following any adjustment events so as to ensure that, so long as any bonds are outstanding, the number of shares credited to the Securities Account will at any time be equal to the Agreed Coverage (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) at such time. The Securities Account, together with the related bank account (compte bancaire spécial associé) opened in the name of the Issuer in the books of BNP Paribas SA in accordance with Article L.211-20 of the French Code monétaire et financier, are together referred to as the “ Security Accounts ”.

The Share Pledge secures the payment obligations at any time of the Issuer under the bonds (ISIN: FR0014001WC2). The Pledge Agreement will also allow the Principal Paying and Exchange Agent (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) to debit the Securities Account from such number of pledged shares to be delivered to the bondholders upon exercise of the Exchange Right (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) by the bondholders or exercise by the Issuer of the Share Redemption Option (as defined in the Terms and Conditions).

Amended terms and conditions dated April 9, 2021 that reflect the Share Pledge and supersede, amend and replace the initial terms and conditions dated 19 February 2021 are available upon request from the Principal Paying and Exchange Agent.

Bondholders will be deemed to have full knowledge of the Terms and Conditions as well as of the terms of the Paying and Exchange Agency Agreement (as defined in the Terms and Conditions), the Calculation Agency Agreement (as defined in the Terms and Conditions), the Pledge Agreement and the Statement of Pledge, a copy of which may be examined at the specified office of the Principal Paying and Exchange Agent.





For any additional information regarding this notice, please contact:

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

396/466 rue de la Voyette – CRT2 – 59273 Fretin, France

Email : infofin@bigben.fr

PRINCIPAL PAYING AND EXCHANGE AGENT

BNP Paribas Securities Services

3, rue d’Antin – 75002 Paris, France

Email : dl.ost.dom.cto@bnpparibas.com

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MASSE

Aether Financial Services

36 rue de Monceau – 75008 Paris, France

Email: agency@aetherfs.com

Pièce jointe