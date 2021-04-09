BW Ideol AS – Stabilization measures taken

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by BW Ideol AS (“BW Ideol” or the “Company”) on 18 March 2021 where the Company announced the beginning of the stabilization period following the private placement of new shares in the Company (the “Private Placement”) and the subsequent admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo.

The Company has received notification that Carnegie AS, acting as stabilization manager in the Private Placement, has taken the stabilization measures set out in the attached notifications with respect to the shares of the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Marie Bayard-Lenoir, Communication Officer at BW Ideol, on April 9, 2021 at 18:00 CET.

