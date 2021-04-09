Smart MFG Tech Launches First NFT Platform for 3D Models and Industrial Design Collectibles

British Virgin Islands, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart MFG Tech, LTD., announced the upcoming launch of NFT.SMARTMFG.IO, the first comprehensive tokenization and marketplace solution for the creation, storage, sale, and transfer of industrial design assets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It will allow users to create and list unique NFTs, participate in auctions and commission custom-made industrial design and 3D models as well as vintage and novelty design for automotive, aerospace, space, drones, rockets, interior design, and more.

NFT usage has surged in popularity over the past months. In February 2021 alone, sales volume across major NFT marketplaces grew nearly 800%, to more than $200M. However, broad-based mainstream adoption has not yet been applied for real utility beyond traditional and popular art.

NFTs for 3D Modelers, Industrial Designers, Mechanical Engineers, and Collectors

NFT.SMARTMFG.IO is built upon the groundbreaking enterprise NFT innovations of technology partner SyncFab and has been expanded to include a much larger audience of non-enterprise customers who would benefit from this technology in their industrial design and collector pursuits. The solution will cater to 3D modelers, industrial designers, mechanical engineers, architects, vintage automotive and novelty spacecraft collectors, as well as innovation hardware collectibles aficionados who wish to tokenize and sell their works as NFTs.

"This is not only an important and valuable trend for marketplaces and creators, it represents incredible demand from customers – for collectibles, artwork, moments, and really anything that can be tokenized on the blockchain," said Hikaru Yuki, Executive Director. "Smart MFG Tech looks forward to supporting the industry – creators, designers, collectors, 3D modelers, engineers, storefronts and customers – with our solution for enabling a user-friendly, mainstream NFT marketplace experience with the power of crypto connectivity and MFG."

Smart MFG Tech also unveiled forthcoming features that will be made available over the coming weeks, including support for both enterprise and non-enterprise NFT creation and marketplace services, and accounts for NFT asset creators. Its marketplace accepts MFG and Ethereum-based crypto payments in order to attract more mainstream audience adoption of NFT tokenization of Industrial Design for novelty and vintage design collectibles.





About Smart MFG Tech

Smart MFG Tech is a blockchain company focused on Industry 4.0 Digital Transformation and promoting new data mobilization technologies, including IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) for use within the manufacturing industry. MFG Tokens® incentivize collaboration and speed across supply chains and can be used to create custom rewards and compensate manufacturers for time and accuracy put into competitive tender bids.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





Updated: April 5th, 2021

