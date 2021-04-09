Nexity: SALE OF 2.14% OF NEXITY’S SHARE CAPITAL BY NEW PORT TO LA MONDIALE

English French

SALE OF 2.14% OF NEXITY’S SHARE CAPITAL BY NEW PORT TO LA MONDIALE

Paris, April 9, 2021, 18pm CEST

Nexity has been informed that New Port, Nexity’s managing company chaired by Alain Dinin, today sold 1,200,000 Nexity shares, i.e. 2.14% of the share capital, bringing its stake in Nexity’s share capital to 5.12%.

This off-market block sale was made to the AG2R La Mondiale group, which thereby began to implement its intention of acquiring a stake of around 5% in Nexity’s share capital (cf. Nexity press release dated April 8, 2021). New Port informed Nexity that it completed this sale in order to repay a substantial portion of its bank borrowings in advance, and confirmed its desire to remain a significant Nexity shareholder over the long term.

La Mondiale also joined the concert group formed around Alain Dinin by New Port, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and around 230 Nexity executives and managers, enabling this concert group to maintain its 19.80% stake in the share capital. La Mondiale’s commitment covers shares it may acquire in the future, which would thereby further increase the concert group’s ownership interest in Nexity’s share capital.

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

With more than 11,000 employees and €4.9 billion in revenue in 2020, Nexity is France’s leading integrated real estate group, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services for individuals, companies and local authorities.

Our services platform is designed to serve all our clients as their real estate needs evolve.

Firmly committed to focusing on people and how they are connected with each other, their cities and the environment, Nexity was named the number-one low-carbon project owner in France among real estate developers ranked by BBCA in 2020, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and obtained Great Place to Work certification in 2020.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS

Thierry CHEREL – Head of Investor Relations / investorrelations@nexity.fr

Véronique CREISSELS - Chief Communication Officer / vcreissels@nexity.fr

Julie MARY – Head of Public Relations / jmary@nexity.fr

Attachment