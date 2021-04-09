English French

Paris, April 9th, 2021

Release of documents and information

regarding the combined shareholders’ meeting of EDF of 6 May 2021

Note: Given the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus epidemic, the Chairman and CEO of EDF, upon delegation from the Board of directors, has decided that EDF’s Combined Shareholder’s Meeting, initially planned on Thursday 6 May 2021 to be held with the participation of shareholders, will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders. The shareholders are invited to connect to the Company’s website to consult the documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting.

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF will be held behind closed doors on 6 May 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Company’s head office (22-30 avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris) and will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website1 (www.edf.fr).

The preliminary notice comprising the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°27 on 3 March 2021. The amended agenda and final version of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ meeting are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°44 on 12 April 2021.

Conditions for remote participation and voting at the shareholders’ meeting are described in these notices as well as on the Company’s website.

Documents and information regarding the shareholders’ meeting will be made available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.edf.fr/agm











