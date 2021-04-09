Correction: Alpine Banks of Colorado Maintains Common Shareholder Dividend

Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on April 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on April 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.



###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is an employee-owned organization with over $5 billion in assets—founded in 1973 and headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 39 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 760 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Alpine Banks of Colorado trades Class B Nonvoting Common Stock under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.