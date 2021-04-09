Noranda Income Fund Supports Mass Vaccination Efforts in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Region

English French

TORONTO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) is proud to announce that it has partnered with Glencore Canada, Collège de Valleyfield and the Centre de services scolaire de la Vallée-des-Tisserands to implement and finance a mobile vaccination clinic. This partnership has been formed to support mass vaccination efforts against COVID-19 in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec region where the Fund’s electrolytic zinc processing facility is located. The Fund and its local partners held a virtual press conference earlier today to mark the occasion.



“Since the onset of the pandemic, everyone at the facility has worked tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and our people have continued to accomplish remarkable work in challenging circumstances. The opportunity to support mass vaccination efforts is perfectly aligned with our role as a longstanding and engaged member of the local community and I am proud of our team’s leadership in this regard. We also remain committed to maintaining our operational discipline and our strict onsite COVID-19 protocols as vaccination efforts roll out,” said Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited (“CEZInc”), the Fund’s Manager.

Once in place, the mobile vaccination clinic will be able to administer nearly 180 vaccine doses daily with vaccination expected to begin in May. The vaccine will be available, free of charge, to all CEZinc employees, their immediate families and the community at large.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

