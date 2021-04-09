Atos SE Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Atos SE ("Atos" or the "Company") (OTC: AEXAY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or if to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Atos issued a press release on April 1, 2021, revealing that its auditors issued a “qualified opinion . . . as to two US legal entities representing 11% of 2020 consolidated revenue that require additional diligences.” Specifically, these auditors identified “internal weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect.” Atos stated that it had hired external firms in order to conduct an investigation and that, the auditors had not been able to obtain sufficient evidence that Atos’ financial statements were free of material misstatements within the necessary timeframe, due to those procedures. On April 1, 2021, Atos’ share price fell $1.67 per share, or 10.81%, on this news to close at $13.78 per share, thereby injuring investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising