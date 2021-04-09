Corcoran Global Living Accelerates to Top 30 Real Estate Brokerages in the U.S. in RealTrends and RISMedia Reports

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living vaulted to a top-ranking position in its first year of operation on two of the real estate industry’s leading news sources, RealTrends and RISMedia. Debuting among the top brokerages in the nation is even more significant because it was achieved with less than 12 months of sales volume since the company first opened in February 2020.

“The success we’ve achieved in our first year in operation is a reflection of the culture that we’ve built among our associates and our leaders from day one,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We value our people and are focused on empowering them to meet and exceed their goals, find new opportunities, and accomplish unprecedented growth. I’m proud of all we’ve achieved in our remarkable first year and am confident that we’ll reach even greater heights in 2021.”

Corcoran Global Living placed at No. 28 in the RealTrends 500 based on $6 billion in closed sales volume in 2020. Even more impressive, CGL also placed at No. 19 in the nation for highest average sales price and placed in the Billionaires’ Club list as well. RealTrends has been a trusted source for news, analysis and information for the residential industry since 1987. It’s a privately held publishing, communications and consulting company based in Castle Pines, Colorado.

On RISMedia’s recently released Power Broker Survey, Corcoran Global Living placed at No. 26 among the top 1,000 real estate brokerages in the U.S. The ranking is based on closed sales volume and is verified by independent sources. RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston, as the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information for real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals–and all those looking to gain a competitive edge.

“We’ve built something unique at Corcoran Global Living. It’s a combination of the collaborative culture, as well as the extensive platforms and support we offer,” commented Matt Borland, Chief Operating Officer at Corcoran Global Living. “We are always striving to expand and improve our offerings for our associates, from education and coaching to cutting-edge technology to our robust relocation and referral networking. The success of our company is because of the dedication and tenacity of our associates and teams.”

Over 1,750 firms qualified for this year’s RealTrends 500. According to a research report produced by RealTrends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 3.9 million residential sales transactions in 2020. These transactions were valued at over $1.6 trillion and represented over one-third of all new and resale transactions completed by brokers during the year, yet the RealTrends 500 represented less than 0.5 percent of all brokerage firms. Corcoran Global Living’s top ranking on this list places it among the elite echelon of brokerages in the nation.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 47 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,600 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

