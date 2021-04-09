Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (Netherlands), 9 April 2021
Convocation annual general meeting and extraordinary general shareholders meeting
The board of directors of Fagron NV (the Company) has the honour of inviting the holders of securities and subscription rights to attend (i) the annual general shareholders meeting of the Company which will be held at the statutory seat of the Company to which the shareholders are requested to participate via audio/video conference, on Monday 10 May 2021 at 3 p.m. CET (Belgian time) and, following immediately thereafter (ii) the extraordinary general shareholders meeting in the presence of associated civil-law notary Stijn Raes. The convening notice, agenda and other documents relating to the shareholders meeting and the extraordinary general shareholders meeting can be consulted on the Company’s website.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Please open the link below for the full press release:
Convocation annual general meeting and extraordinary general shareholders meeting