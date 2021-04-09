English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (Netherlands), 9 April 2021

Convocation annual general meeting and extraordinary general shareholders meeting

The board of directors of Fagron NV (the Company) has the honour of inviting the holders of securities and subscription rights to attend (i) the annual general shareholders meeting of the Company which will be held at the statutory seat of the Company to which the shareholders are requested to participate via audio/video conference, on Monday 10 May 2021 at 3 p.m. CET (Belgian time) and, following immediately thereafter (ii) the extraordinary general shareholders meeting in the presence of associated civil-law notary Stijn Raes. The convening notice, agenda and other documents relating to the shareholders meeting and the extraordinary general shareholders meeting can be consulted on the Company’s website .

