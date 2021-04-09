Soloforce Power Bank Reviews - Does It Work or Cheap Solar Device?

New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Soloforce Power Bank is a solar-powered charging station that allows users to revive their smartphone and computer's battery life anywhere. It offers both wired and wireless charging, and the device is completely waterproof.

What is the Soloforce Power Bank?

Everyone's had a moment that their battery finally runs out when they need it the most. Whether they're on the side of the road and need their card towed, or they are simply trying to call a loved one, having a 0% battery won't help and becomes a frustrating experience. While it may help keep an extra battery on hand, most cell phones have built-in batteries that cannot be removed. The only option is to charge them or be left with a useless phone with a dead battery.

Users that don't mind a little sunlight may find that the Soloforce Power Bank will meet their needs. The power bank allows users to connect their USB devices from anywhere, giving them both portability and essential power. Even though the device is small, it can boost or completely recharge any smartphone or computer battery. Keeping this device with the user prevents them from ever having a dead battery situation when they need it most.

It is strong enough to simultaneously power up to four devices, whether those are PC, Mac, Android, or Apple iOS devices.





How Does the Soloforce Power Bank Work?

Much of the power comes from the 20,000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery to offer both wireless and wired support. According to the creators, the battery can store enough energy to recharge a phone from zero percent to no less than seven times. However, the impressive feature of the Soloforce Power Bank is the way that it gathers its power.

The Soloforce Power Bank thrives on solar energy. It gathers all of the energy to recharge these phones from sunlight exposure, though it can also be plugged in if necessary. In fact, because of the multiple outputs, one person and several of their friends can recharge their phones simultaneously.

To charge any phone, place it on the pad of the power bank. Then, it can simply remain there until the battery is fully charged. Consumers that have a charging cable for their phone can plug them in as well. There are three USB ports to establish a wired connection.





Buying the Soloforce Power Bank

The Soloforce Power Bank is an incredibly useful piece of technology to have on hand at all times. Though there is no information on how many devices can be powered simultaneously, the creators offer multiple packages with varying power banks' quantities to ensure that any customer is prepared.

Users can save more money by purchasing more power banks at the same time. Typically, one Soloforce Power Bank costs $107.68. By ordering right now, users already saved 35% to begin with. The packages include:

$69.99 for one Soloforce Power Bank

$139.99 for two Soloforce Power Banks

$156.99 for three Soloforce Power Banks

$209.99 for four Soloforce Power Banks

If the solar power bank does not charge devices as the user expected or does not work in any way, they can exchange them with the warranty or return it for a full refund within 30 days.





Frequently Asked Questions About the Soloforce Power Bank

What devices are compatible with the Soloforce Power Bank?

Every smartphone and computer is compatible with the device.

Does the Soloforce Power Bank have to be exposed to sunlight to recharge itself?

Not necessarily. The solar panel is the easiest way to charge it, but it can also be plugged into an electrical outlet to be recharged.

When the Soloforce Power Bank arrives, is it already fully charged?

Not quite. However, it has a 70% charge, so it should not take long to fully charge it before it is ready to power up other devices. The creators recommend bringing up the charge to 100% before using any other products.

How long does recharging the Soloforce Power Bank take?

The length of time will vary, depending on the power source that recharges it. Most of the time, the process takes about 2 hours.

Apart from smartphones, tablets, and computers, what else can the Soloforce Power Bank recharge?

Since it offers a USB port, any device that uses USB to charge can be powered by the device.

How long will the Soloforce Power Bank continue to charge various electronics?

There is a warranty that guarantees the performance for life. There are also free incentives involved with this VIP program. There should never be a time that the power bank does not regain the charge to pass along the power to other devices.

Is the Soloforce Power Bank allowed on an airplane?

Yes. However, to be compliant, it must be packed with carry-on luggage.

Can an existing power cord be used with the Soloforce Power Bank?

Yes. The only requirement is that the power cord must have a USB plug.

Is the Soloforce Power Bank waterproof?

Yes. The waterproof feature is one reason why it makes an exceptional addition to any emergency preparedness bag.

Does the Soloforce Power Bank require a wired connection?

No. It can support both wired and wireless devices as it charges. The wireless charging occurs due to the Qi Fast-Charging technology, which is much faster than the wireless option.

The customer service team is available to answer any other questions that consumers need to know before making their purchase or after by filling out the online form:





Summary

The Soloforce Power Bank creates an opportunity for consumers to never go without their cell phones again. The device is easy to use, only requiring that the user puts whatever device they are charging on top of the power bank. It has multiple USB ports to charge other devices simultaneously and has enough energy to recharge devices at least 7 times. Since it relies on solar energy, users don't even need to be near an electricity source to gather power (though it still can be plugged in if the user is indoors).

With the ability to travel anywhere, the Soloforce Power Bank ensures that users are prepared for a dead cell phone battery without going into a panic.

To learn more about the SoloForce Power Bank and to order, visit the official website.

Official Website - https://www.shopsoloforce.com/en/index.html

Contact Details: Soloforce Power Bank

support@shopsoloforce.com

(Toll Free): 855 219 4892

