Free Webinar: Battling Deep Fakes and Misinformation – Media’s Role and Responsibility

New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommPRO.biz extends an invitation to please join us for this timely, informative, free webinar. Register here.

Webinar Overview

In an environment where misinformation, partisanship, and deep fakes abound, the role of the journalist has shifted from observer/reporter to advocacy and truth-telling. This panel discussion will explore why and where these lines are drawn – and what the future will look like.

Join Aaron Kwittken (he/him), Founder and CEO of PRophet. and his panel featuring:

Discussion questions include:

What, exactly, is the role of media when it comes to battling disinformation? Is this their responsibility, and/or to what extent?

The role of the journalist, traditionally, is observer and storyteller. Now, advocacy is part of their work. Where is the line between advocacy and reporting – and how do you expect it to continue to change?

How do newsrooms change fact checking and reporting processes in an environment in which deep fakes abound?

What is the role of technology in countering disinformation/uncovering deep fakes?

How has reporting changed with a new presidential administration?

Moderator

Aaron Kwittken (he/his/him)

Founder & CEO, PRophet

Aaron Kwittken is founder and CEO of PRophet, an AI-driven PR SaaS platform backed by MDC Ventures. He is also founder and chairman of KWT Global, a highly acclaimed PR and brand strategy firm with offices in New York, London and Los Angeles. A proud George Washington University alum, Aaron serves on GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs advisory committee. He’s president-elect of PRSA-New York and past president of the Americas for the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO); a former Board member of the PR Council; a former adjunct professor at NYU; writes for Forbes and The Drum; and is the creator and host of the popular Brand on Purpose podcast that features companies that do well by doing good. He has deep expertise in marketing technology, brand strategy, reputation management, crisis management and purpose-driven marketing. An endurance sports enthusiast, Aaron puts social impact at the center of everything he does personally and professionally.

Follow Aaron on Twitter: @AKwittken

Follow PRophet on Twitter: @PRophet_PR

Panelists

Sara Fischer

Media Columnist, Axios

Sara Fischer is a media reporter for Axios. She joined the company in 2016 as a founding staff member. Fischer is considered one of the top reporters on her beat. Revue cited her weekly newsletter, Axios Media Trends, as the second-most popular media newsletter in the market and deemed it a “must-read” by media industry leaders. She was also recently named to Forbes “30 Under 30” Media list and to the 2019 Folio 100 in their “Creator” category. Beyond her weekly newsletter, Fischer oversees Axios‘ media coverage for the newsroom, and steers the company’s products and events around that topic. Her coverage spans corporate media, technology, social media, deals, entertainment, media regulation, policy and consumer habits.

Follow Sara on Twitter: @SaraFischer

Brian J. Karem



Sr. WH Reporter @Playboy, Author, Free the Press: The Death of American Journalism and How to Revive It

Brian J. Karem is an award-winning journalist, author, speaker and recognized defender of the First Amendment. Karem currently serves as the senior White House correspondent for Playboy. He is also the host of Just Ask the Question, a podcast featuring conversations with informed individuals about politics, current events and pop culture. He is also a frequent guest on CNN and other networks.

Karem has worked in both newspaper and television as an investigative journalist covering politics, crime, refugee issues, and state and local news. His work experience includes America’s Most Wanted (producer and correspondent); People magazine; Fox News; NBC News; and the Courier-Journal, among others.

Karem has received multiple awards for his work, including the prestigious Pieringer Award and the Freedom of the Press Award, and was recently nominated as “Journalist of the Year” by the Los Angeles Press Club.

Throughout his career, Karem has been a champion of free speech and vocal advocate for freedom of the press. He has testified in support of a federal shield law numerous times before state legislatures and is the founder of the “First Jailbird’s Club,” a group of 13 reporters who went to jail to defend a confidential source and who have toured the nation to rally for a federal shield law.

Most recently, Karem successfully filed a lawsuit against the Trump White House for suspending his credentials for a month, citing First Amendment and Fifth Amendment violations. The suit named President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham as defendants. He won the suit and has also successfully defended against two appeals.

Karem is a member of the White House Press Corps Association and the National Press Club and serves as immediate past president of the Maryland-Delaware-D.C Press Association.

Follow Brian on Twitter: @BrianKarem

David Kirkpatrick

Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Techonomy Media

David Kirkpatrick is a journalist, the founder and editor-in-chief of Techonomy Media, and author of the best-selling book “The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company That Is Connecting the World.” Techonomy’s conferences gather leaders to discuss how tech changes everything and to help build a better society. In these Covid times, along with frequent virtual roundtables, it hosts regular virtual events. Most recently Digitally United in mid-March, about the many ways tech can bring us together and remedies for how it has fractured us. In April Techonomy joins with Worth Magazine to host The Health+Wealth of America, about how our country can maintain progress emerging from the pandemic and economic crises. Techonomy normally hosts two major annual physical events—in New York in May and a fall retreat in California. Speakers at its in-person conferences have included Marc Benioff, Sen. Cory Booker, Steve Case, John Chambers, Jack Dorsey, Esther Dyson, Katherine Maher, Marissa Mayer, Tim O’Reilly, Sean Parker, Penny Pritzker, Peter Thiel, Jeff Weiner, and Mark Zuckerberg. Kirkpatrick’s book The Facebook Effect is in 32 languages. He spent 25 years at Fortune Magazine, and is a contributing editor at Bloomberg Television and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Follow David on Twitter: @DavidKirkpatric

REGISTER

Contact:

Fay Shapiro

Publisher/CEO

CommPRO Global, Inc.

p: 212.779.0181

https://www.commpro.biz