DLC Signs Mortgage Connection as new Franchisee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a franchise agreement with Mortgage Connection Ltd. (“Mortgage Connection”). Mortgage Connection has over 50 mortgage professionals throughout the Province of Alberta. In fiscal 2020, Mortgage Connection originated ~$850 million in funded mortgages. Mortgage Connection is led Josh Higgelke, Robby Aurora and Joe Jacobs, each of whom are well known and well respected in the industry.



Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “We are delighted to welcome the entire Mortgage Connection team to the DLC family. Josh, Robby and Joe are tremendous operators and have built an impressive team of Alberta based mortgage professionals. We have known the Mortgage Connection team for many years and are thrilled that they have decided to join DLC.”

Josh Higgelke, Co-President of Mortgage Connection, noted: “We are excited to join DLC and believe that DLC’s market leading platform, industry intelligence and technology will help grow our business.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

