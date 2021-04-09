Religious Liberty Expert Warns Against President Biden’s Transparent Attempt to Pack, Influence Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden today issued an Executive Order creating the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States that includes examining packing the court. The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:



Preserving the independence of the judiciary is essential to preserving our constitutional democracy. As Democrats have said, changing the court is a “needless, futile, and utterly dangerous abandonment of constitutional principle.” This is an attempt by the Radical Left to politicize the Supreme Court to advance their political ideology. The last thing we need in this country right now is a Supreme Court coup.

