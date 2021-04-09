SANE Vitaae Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?





Chicago, IL, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaae is an advanced anti-aging nootropic product meant to improve mental cognition through its’ potent blend of clinically studied ingredients. Manufactured by SANE Labs, Vitaae is one of the safest and most effective nootropic compounds for enhancing memory, focus, learning, and overall cognition.

If you’re a student, an entrepreneur, or just someone who feels like they lost your mental edge, then Vitaae may be the perfect anti-aging clinical research nootropic formulation for you.

The opening review for the Vitaae product page is relatively simple. Chris P. asks if readers have ever gone into a room and forgotten why. If they have, he says that Vitaae might be for them. After all, the supplement may have improved Chris’ memory issues. The Vitaae supplement specially formulated to help people improve brain utilization, as well as “membrane turnover.” The creators of Vitaae say that their formula can help to maximize “mental clarity, deeper concentration, and better moods.” Perhaps most importantly, the supplement is purportedly capable of protecting “your most precious memories.”

The creators behind Vitaae blame many brain problems on something known as “leaky brain.” According to the official product website, a leaky brain contributes to a slower metabolism, brain fog, and lower energy. People struggling with leaky brains might even experience anxiety, depression, and mood swings. These are serious issues. We’d like to emphasize that people who have serious symptoms like depression, memory loss, and anxiety should consult their physician immediately. Supplementation is often a wise strategy to deal with these problems, but there is truly no substitute for a genuine evaluation by medical professionals.

It is impossible to evaluate any supplement without closely examining its core ingredients. The official website for SANE Vitaae clearly understands this important point; the product page explains that the formula is “clinically proven” to boost brain power and boost memory function. The key study cited on the product page is the “brain boosting fountain of youth” study, which found a few surprising things about the main ingredient used in Vitaae. Notably, the study found that using this ingredient resulted in a 90% decrease in “focus errors,” a 13.6% “increase in brain energy utilization,” and a 26% increase in “membrane turnover.” The membrane turnover is a literal “reversal of aging of your brain.”

Are you interested in trying Vitaae? There’s nothing more upsetting than slowly losing your memory, especially as you age. Serious problems with the brain should be addressed in a genuine medical setting. However, we do have reason to believe that some supplements, including Vitaae, may help to boost memory and brain power. Read on to learn all the key pieces of evidence about Vitaae.

What is Vitaae & How Does it Work?

SANE Vitaae is considered a “nootropic” supplement, sometimes referred to as “smart drugs.” However, there’s no prescription needed to take Vitaae, and it is completely safe using only natural, clinically studied ingredients.

The well-respected SANE Laboratories manufacture Vitaae. Their CEO, Johnathan Bailor, is a best-selling author, award-winning movie producer, and owner of 26 patents related to health and wellness. His work is even endorsed by doctors from the Harvard Medical School, John Hopkins, and Cleveland Clinic.

Through his extensive research, Bailor developed Vitaae to combat poor cognition and various products in the SANE Labs production line. So how exactly does Vitaae work?





Vitaae reduces inflammation in the brain, which slows down neural connections: A lot of your brain fog, poor concentration, and other cognitive decline types can be traced back to inflammation in the brain. Essentially, neurological (brain) inflammation slows down how fast the brain's neurons can fire and make connections. This causes our normal cognitive functions like memory, focus, and learning to slow down.

Unfortunately, many brain inflammation found in adults can be directly linked to the natural aging process. As we age, our immune system weakens, making us more susceptible to inflammation and damage in our bodies.

Thankfully, Vitaae may help eliminate the brain's inflammation, enabling the brain's neurons to fire as quickly as they previously could when healthy. Besides, according to the SANE formulators, Vitaae helps protect the brain from future damage and inflammation by enhancing immunity.

Vitaae provides a boost in brain energy so the brain can operate more efficiently: Vitaae contains citicoline and CoQ10 – two ingredients that help stimulate “brain energy utilization” and sparks energy within the cells. In other words, both of these ingredients boost your energy levels and allow your brain to function better by supplying it with the energy source it needs.

Ingredients in Vitaae

Like all of the products made by SANE labs, Vitaae uses clinically studied ingredients to restore healthy cognition and boost your energy levels. In total, there are five ingredients in Vitaae, all of which are proven to support healthy cognition and overall health in various ways. These five ingredients are:

MagnaFolate C®: MagnaFolate C® is a patented form of folate that is more bioavailable (easily absorbed) by the body. Studies have found folic acid is crucial in DNA synthesis and protein synthesis. Low levels of folic acid can make the body more susceptible to illness and disease, and supplying the body with folic acid improves neural health and reduces inflammation-causing poor cognition.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is an essential vitamin needed for neurodevelopment and proper brain function. Studies have found low vitamin D levels can cause poor cognition and lead to sickness and inflammation because of a weakened immune system.

Cognazin™ - Cognazin is a patented form of citicoline (a naturally occurring chemical in the body) that has been clinically studied and proven to support memory recall and brain function. It also has strong neuroprotective properties and supports cellular synthesis, brain energy levels, and concentration.

VitaalMind Proprietary Blend™ - The VitaalMind Blend contains omega 3 fatty acids, reducing inflammation and protecting the brain from future inflammation. SANE Labs also claims this blend has “the potential to help people with mood disorders” and quotes a Harvard Medical School study.

CoQ10 – CoQ10 is “the essential brain nutrient” that helps supply the body with energy, boosts your immunity, and provides antioxidant functions for the body. Vitaae uses a patented form of CoQ10 to boost bioavailability further so that you can feel the benefits even faster.





Benefits of Vitaae

Vitaae is one of the most revolutionary nootropic supplements on the market because it uses clinically studied ingredients. It is why tens of thousands of people rely on it every day to support their cognition and stop brain aging. Within weeks, you can experience these same benefits by taking Vitaae:

Improved memory recall: Memory recall requires that the neurons in the brain fire as quickly as possible. This process can be slowed or even stopped completely because of brain inflammation, which causes poor memory and forgetfulness. Vitaae uses several ingredients to help support faster neural connections to improve your memory recall.

Better focus & energy: CoQ10 and Cognazin help feed the brain with essential nutrients that supply the brain with plenty of energy. This helps support your focus, concentration, and overall productiveness throughout the entire day. This is why college students and business professionals find Vitaae so impressive and useful.

Better mood: Choline and Vitamin D are linked to a better mood because they help release pleasure chemicals in the brain like dopamine and serotonin. Vitamin D is beneficial because low vitamin D levels have been directly linked to depression, which is why many Vitaae users with depression have found the product to be a nice alternative to antidepressants.

Is Vitaae Safe? What are the Side Effects of Vitaae?

What separates Vitaae from other popular nootropic compounds is that not only is it effective – it is safe too. All of the ingredients in Vitaae have been thoroughly vetted through clinical research and are proven to be safe for both short-term and long-term use.

In general, there are no side effects while taking Vitaae. Some users may experience a slight headache or nausea while taking Vitaae, but these side effects are rare and mild. In general, any supplement can cause these side effects, and they are not exclusive to Vitaae.

SANE Labs also has a history of manufacturing safe, clean supplements free from stimulants, fillers, artificial ingredients, or dangerous chemicals. Their commitment to safety is unparalleled in the supplement industry, which is why you can rest easy knowing Vitaae is made with the best quality & safest ingredients.

If you still feel like Vitaae may not be safe for you, consult your doctor or a medical professional before trying the product. He or she should guide you and tell you whether this product is safe for you to take.





How Long Does Vitaae to See Results?

Vitaae has proven ingredients that can and will boost your cognition with continual use. However, Vitaae is not a miracle product that can deliver mind-blowing results overnight. It would be best if you gave the product some time to work before you make any judgment.

The manufacturer recommends you give the product a full 30 to 60 days before you make any judgment on whether the product is working for you. However, according to customer testimonials, many users saw results in as little as a few weeks. As they continued to use the product, they gradually saw more improvements each week.

We recommend that you listen to SANE Labs and take the product for at least 30 to 60 days before you make any judgment on whether or not it works. For the best results, 60 days is probably the best timeframe to measure any changes you may be experiencing.

Is Vitaae a Scam?

Although Vitaae is largely considered one of the best nootropic compounds on the market, many people still haven’t heard of the company behind the product. Therefore, they can’t tell whether or not Vitaae is a legitimate product or whether it’s just another supplement scam.

If this sounds like you fit the category of unsure, you can rest easy knowing that Vitaae is 100% legitimate, and here’s why:

Vitaae is formulated with clinically proven & patented ingredients: Many of the ingredients inside Vitaae are patented ingredients that are clinically proven to deliver some form of cognitive boost. In fact, all of the ingredients in Vitaae are clinically studied for both safety and effectiveness.

Vitaae is manufactured in the United States: Vitaae sources all of its’ products from the United States, and it makes its’ products here too. Vitaae is produced in an FDA-approved lab, which means it is produced under strict, clean manufacturing standards to prevent contamination.

Vitaae is 3rd party tested for potency and purity: Before Vitaae is shipped to SANE Labs, it is tested multiple times before, during, and after the manufacturing process to ensure that the safest, highest quality ingredients were included. Likewise, it is tested to ensure no contaminants found their way into the product during the manufacturing process.

SANE Labs has a stellar reputation and tremendous history: Many supplement companies come and scam consumers. SANE Labs has been around forever and has an incredible history of delivering quality products. They are arguably one of the most trusted companies in the supplement space and very transparent about all of their products.

How to Order Vitaae

If you’re ready to enhance your cognitive abilities today, then you need to head to the official website of SANE Labs and get your bottle of Vitaae while supplies last. On the website, you’ll see several purchasing options, with steep discounts given on the multiple bottle purchase:

One Bottle: $47 Each

Three bottles: $42/bottle - $126 total

Six Bottles: $33/bottle - $198 total

Best of all, no matter which package you select, you’ll receive an exclusive 365-day money-back guarantee from SANE Labs. If for any reason you don’t see results, aren’t satisfied, or feel you have no use for Vitaae any longer, you can contact SANE Labs and receive a full refund for your entire order – no questions asked.

Contacting the SANE Labs customer service desk can be done with a phone call or sending an email, 8 am to 5 pm EST Monday through Friday at:

Phone: (347) 979-1735

Email: Service@SANESolution.com

Company Address: SANESolution 60 W 2nd Ave #100 Spokane, WA 99201

No other supplement company comes remotely close to offering a guarantee like this, which is just another reason why SANE Labs is one of the supplement industry leaders.





Final Thoughts

There’s not much more to say about Vitaae. It’s one of the best cognitive enhancers on the market, with proven ingredients backed by actual science. Not to mention it is manufactured and sold by one of the most trusted names in the supplement industry.

Bioavailable Folate, Cognizin Citicoline, L-Carnitine, and MicroActive CoQ10 are the key ingredients of Vitaae listed on the official product description page. When used together in the right amounts, these ingredients can result in a number of potential benefits. “All-day cellular energy,” brain cellular synthesis, “increased focus,” improved weight loss, and improved mood are all results associated with the correct use of key ingredients in this formula. We do have reason to believe that this supplement might help consumers to improve overall brain power, brain function, and memory.

Please keep in mind that this is certainly no Limitless pill. If you are experiencing serious memory problems, no supplement is going to correct your brain’s trajectory along the path of aging. However, at least some evidence available online suggests that this formula might help people improve cognitive function and memory retention.

If you’re someone who feels like you’ve lost your mental edge, need to improve your performance, or want to enhance your focus and productivity, you need to visit the official website of Vitaae and order your bottles of the #1 natural cognitive enhancer today!

