SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EBIX, EH, FUBO, MPLN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Class Period: 12/12/2019 - 2/16/2021 (and on February 16, 2021, only for those who purchased shares at or above the price of $112.00).

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ehang-holdings-limited-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

Class Period: 3/23/2020 - 1/4/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-fubotv-inc-securities-litigation

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)

Class Period: 11/9/2020 - 2/19/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ebix-inc-securities-litigation-1

MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (MPLN)

Class Period: 7/12/2020 - 11/10/2020 and/or were holders of Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill”) Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-multiplan-corporation-securities-litigation

