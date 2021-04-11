BioFit Reviews : Probiotics for Weight Loss Do Work?

New York, NY , April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioFit is a probiotic supplement designed to curb excess weight and body fat right off the start by using good bacteria found in our small intestines. This kind of supplement is not new to the market, but it contains other kinds of gut bacteria that aren’t found in any other probiotic supplement on the market right now. BioFit is one of those supplements that may have already proven that it works. As of the moment, the best way to lose weight, according to scientists, was to cultivate the good bacteria inside your gastrointestinal tract to emit chemicals that can signal your body to burn the fat it has stored over the years.

BioFit fares against other probiotic supplements, and we will discuss the details down to its core. Probiotic supplements have been trending for quite some time now. People have been taking them ever since they got conscious of this research breakthrough. Still, more research is needed into the particular topic of probiotics. In this review, though, we will take a look into BioFit. While it looks like it’s the same generic probiotic supplement, it has so much more in store. We will also investigate if BioFit has side effects and its negative points to balance our decision to try this product out. With that said, let us begin our BioFit supplement's latest review.

BioFit Summarized Supplement Description

BioFit is a probiotic dietary supplement that supports healthy weight loss. It contains clinically studied ingredients that are enclosed in easy-to-digest vegetable capsules. BioFit is made of 100% vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free components to ensure you’re safe every step of the way.

BioFit contains the probiotic bacteria found in each capsule. There are at least 5.75 billion probiotic organisms found in each capsule, like Bacillus Subtilis, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, BifidobacteriumLongum, and BifidobacteriumBreve. These probiotic components will be discussed later on in a bit in the “ingredients” section of this review. Meanwhile, the vegetable capsules contain vegetable cellulose, maltodextrin, and medium-chain triglycerides.

Each BioFit bottle contains 30 capsules, good for 30 days. The recommended dosage is at one (1) capsule a day with 8 ounces of water. Third-party labs independently test BioFit supplements to make sure their quality is made to perfection. Before taking BioFit, you must consult your doctor first before making the first step towards this product. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people with prescription drugs are allowed to take this supplement, given that they consult their respective doctors first. Always store the bottle in a cool, dry place. Exposure to moisture can make the contents harden, but it does not affect the product's quality and potency.BioFit is not made for minors, and as such, it must be kept away from individuals who are 17 years old and below.

Regarding allergies, BioFit was made in a facility that also processes milk-based ingredients. User discretion is advised. If all else fails and this product doesn’t work as intended in your case, you can always email support or call them at 1-800-366-0289.

What’s The Initial Assessment With BioFit?

BioFit seems to be on a good head start. Being a probiotic supplement, there can indeed be nothing wrong when taking this supplement for weight loss reasons. However, probiotics are usually made to make people healthier and give them better digestion, so there’s the question of potency when it comes to the topic of weight loss.

We need to make deeper assessments with BioFit to check its viability when it comes to the world of weight loss techniques and remedies.

What Are The Ingredients In BioFit?

BioFit ingredients are:

Bacillus Subtilis

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

BifidobacteriumLongum

BifidobacteriumBreve

BioFit contains a full roster of probiotics that deal with expanding the population of your good gut flora. In total, BioFit has 5.75 colony-forming units of good bacteria in every capsule it has. Ultimately, that means there are 172.5 billion units of good bacteria in every bottle of BioFit, making it the perfect supplement to repopulate your intestines with the much-needed support it needs.

BioFit’s probiotic mix includes only the best bacteria for the job, namely Bacillus Subtilis, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, BifidobacteriumLongum, and BifidobacteriumBreve.

Let us take a closer look into each of these bacteria in unbiased, scientific detail.

Bacillus Subtilis

Also known in Hay Bacillus or Grass Bacillus's common name, this probiotic is known to improve human immune function by protecting the body from pathogens that may be present in the gut area. Interestingly, Bacillus Subtiliscan produces and secrete antibiotics. This probiotic can decrease body weight gain by emitting chemical signals that improve an individual's lipid metabolism. Consequently, it can also promote weight gain for people who are low on weight. It’s the ultimate weight-balancing bacteria that doesn’t let you gain too much weight and lose too much weight. Having this in your probiotic roster also gives you a much-improved balance in the microbial population, thereby proving that its reproduction rate is fast and can stand its ground against bad bacteria in your gut.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

This is pegged as one of the best weight loss probiotics out there. In recent research, it is 50% more effective than other weight loss measures. It also reduces hunger, thanks to its positive effect on Leptin production, a hormone that inhibits hunger.

Lactobacillus Casei

One of the most common probiotics is Lactobacillus Casei, a highly resistant bacterium that can handle the gut's harsh environment. Lactobacillus Casei is one of the most powerful probiotics that can promote better overall digestive health. It can ease up constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and lactose intolerance. It can also help improve immunity, which in turn makes you less prone to sickness. It also acts as a detoxifying agent with certain toxins that are entering our body. In general, this probiotic can also help you lose weight and belly fat. According to a recent study, you can expect a 3 to 6% reduction in weight within 6 weeks with Lactobacillus Casei, thanks to its effects on lipid metabolism. In most cases, it works better than synthetic, lab-made medications.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Also known as the all-around Lactobacillus, L. Plantarum is a probiotic that exhibits all worlds' properties. According to combined studies, it works like an antioxidant, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, anti-obesity, and anti-diabetic in many cases. As with other probiotics, it can also improve digestive health. There’s also research that it can improve symptoms that are associated with eczema and cardiovascular diseases. Like L. cases, it can improve the immune system and fight off toxins as well. It can also fight off bad bacteria better than other probiotics in its family. This probiotic can also allegedly sharpen your memory. In terms of weight loss, L. Plantarum is heavily associated with it as well. It suppresses feelings of unnecessary hunger and makes you manage your unhealthy eating habits. It can also lower blood cholesterol, which helps in weight loss management.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

One of the more familiar among the Lactobacillus family, L. acidophilus, has many benefits, including cholesterol reduction, better digestive health, and promotion of weight loss. As is with other Lactobacillus bacteria, it has great effects on the intensity of lipid metabolism, thereby making you burn through your fat much faster than usual. However, it can also make people gain weight, but only when your body needs it. Again, this probiotic balances out things, but it acts mainly in support instead of other bacteria mentioned above.

Bifidobacterium Longum

A multifunctional probiotic on its own, it can alleviate digestive problems and boost your immune system by providing immunological support against infectious diseases. It can reliably stabilize the gut flora and improve the overall intestinal environment by outcompeting the bad bacteria. In terms of weight loss, it reduces the body mass index in individuals while making your hip-to-waist ratio better. It can also improve your insulin resistance, which means that your body will be able to break down more sugars and prevent them from getting stored as fat in your body or on your organs.

Bifidobacterium Breve

The last probiotic on this list has immunity benefits that can make a person stronger against bacterial infections. What’s different about B. breve is that it has a positive effect on respiratory health. It can also make your skin much better and inhibit some yeast infections in women! Besides that, it does what a normal probiotic do – break down food and turn it into smaller compounds for easier processing in our body. Not to mention, it can also take out certain allergies, so long as it can. In weight management, it has been shown that B. breve can significantly reduce body fat and increase insulin resistance to make your body burn through the sugars more quickly than usual. Therefore, it increases the speed of your metabolism while making sure you’re healthy all the time.

Probiotics generally have their benefits when it comes to the healthy digestion process of an individual. Bad bacteria are always around, so good bacteria such as these probiotics are needed to balance everything. It’s nice that we got lots of good bacteria types coming into our gut, but the important factor is balance. There should be at least a small population of bad bacteria to keep the good bacteria from getting out of hand. A person that is too healthy is no different from a person that’s sick. Ultimately, if a person lives in a sterile environment without any bad bacteria around, they can adapt slower to the infections and ultimately become weaker than the normal individual. Therefore, it’s always fine that you got bad stuff around you since it makes you stronger.

Lactobacillus bacteria are already known to have weight loss benefits. This family of bacteria has been hosted in different studies regarding weight loss, and all have shown their effectiveness. There’s also Bifidobacterium, which acts in support of these Lactobacilli.

Other than that, probiotics, in general, have many benefits. It has been proven that they provide a significant impact when it comes to one’s overall health and that they also balance your hormones on the side. Improved digestion can give you the comfort you need to get through the day. What’s more, it can reliably make your stomach feel better, therefore avoiding awkward situations where you fart now and then.

We can see that this supplement does its job well. It combines the power of 7 probiotic bacteria that are all useful against different kinds of things, so long as it’s mild. Of course, if problems are serious, then you should consult your doctor, but if you’re just looking for an intermediate stopgap solution to your seemingly out-of-control weight loss or hormone imbalance problem, then a probiotic blend is your best bet.

How Does BioFit Work?

BioFit works the same way as any other probiotic supplement. First, it goes through the stomach in a relatively sturdier vegetable capsule, thereby ensuring the probiotic colonies' safe arrival in your gut. After getting to your gut, they begin to attach themselves to the intestinal walls, ready to devour any passing food material. They then multiply, as these bacteria are colony-forming units. When we say they are colony-forming units, they can reproduce. When they reach a sufficient amount of bacteria, they will begin combating bad bacterial populations inside your gut, eventually turning the tides to the favor of the good bacteria. Of course, these probiotics won’t eliminate the bad bacteria, as they are still needed for our immune system to gain better knowledge about them. This translates to better immune system responses, which we can eventually handle.

Once the probiotics are well-established inside our gut, they will begin making your digestion better. They will also secrete chemical byproducts that signal our body’s hormones to do something. As mentioned in the previous chapter, Lactobacilli usually signals the body to burn its fats, making them one of the most effective weight loss supplements in the market.

As we can see, once probiotics are the dominant factor, everything will turn outright. The balance of your body will come back, and that means that you’ll feel twice as better as before when you weren’t drinking any probiotic supplements such as BioFit.

BioFit Official Website

BioFit’s official website is listed here. You’ll see their promotional video on this website, some facts about their product, their references, privacy policy, terms and conditions, disclaimers, return and refund policy, and contact page. Eventually, if you get more than halfway through with the video, a product offer pops up, with testimonies and details about their 180-day money-back guarantee.

Who Is BioFit For?

BioFit is for people who are looking for a safe alternative to weight loss solutions. Considering that this supplement contains the most useful probiotics, it can also be for people who are conscious of their health in general. This supplement can balance your health, making it easy for you to live out your everyday life. Therefore, if you want to live a healthy life, take BioFit for extra safety measures. It doesn’t have any side effects, and having probiotics in your gut won’t harm you in any way.

What Does BioFit Do?

BioFit does excessive wonders for your health. While most probiotic supplements didn’t consider how their probiotics will get to your gut, this supplement gives you the edge by ensuring that the probiotics get to where they’re supposed to be.

First of all, the BioFit supplement restores your digestive health. Many people nowadays have irregular pooping habits. This may mean you have weak digestive health, which in turn can give you some complications that you don’t expect in the long run. By restoring your digestion to its best state, you can experience a better quality of life.

Secondly, BioFit will eliminate the complications that come with obesity. As we’re aware, when you gain weight, you also gain different kinds of complications. With the weight loss properties found in each probiotic that’s involved, you can expect the weight to begin going down, all without risking or going through any kind of diet. When your body starts to burn its fats down, you’ll begin to lose the symptoms that are associated with obesity as well.

BioFit does to you that you begin to feel that you are regaining your life. People usually think that this statement is cheesy, but it’s quite true in this case. Being one of the most beneficial things that a human can have, probiotics have many benefits, but the clearest thing that it does is that it balances everything in your life. With everything perfectly balanced, you can feel like you’ve retaken your life and claimed it as your own again.

Those are only some of the things that BioFit does. Probiotics have countless benefits that we cannot hope to contain in this paragraph. Let us continue with the review to check more about the supplement instead.

Do You Need A Doctor’s Prescription For BioFit?

BioFit does not require a doctor’s prescription. However, you may want to consult your doctor before taking this supplement, as BioFit is not just your ordinary supplement. It may contain ingredients or components that are harmful to you or may invoke certain side effects that can make your experience much worse than better.

Therefore, to make sure, talk to your doctor first before taking this supplement.

How Long Does It Take For BioFit To Work?

BioFit only takes a minimum of three days to work. According to case studies, people can lose one pound (1 lb.) in three (3) days if they adhere to one capsule dosage a day. This result exponentially increases, up to the point that you can get back to your normal weight. In three months, the results should be visible. This is also the recommended length of one’s BioFit program.

If you want to experience the full benefits of probiotics in your gut, you can opt to stretch it to six (6) months for maximum potency. Don’t worry about having excessive weight loss, in any case. Your body will automatically switch off your weight-burning hormone and will balance it out thanks to the probiotic’s sensitivity to its environment.

Who Is The Manufacturer Of BioFit?

The manufacturer of BioFit is a company of the same name, BioFit. No further data is known about them, besides the fact that they also distribute from 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, Colorado, USA.

However, the supplement’s creator (or marketer, depending on how you see it) is Christie-Miller. She is a weight loss specialist who also has a program called EatTrainWin. While she is indeed a credible figure, shrouding the supplement’s manufacturer is somewhat dubious. Regardless, the supplement is one of the better ones out there. Still, one cannot discount this blunder into the review.

Where Is BioFit Manufactured?

BioFit is manufactured in a facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) policies. It is made somewhere in the United States of America, but it wasn’t disclosed exactly where.

Are There Any Related Scientific Studies About BioFit?

Besides the fact that probiotics are already well-researched in the past few years, BioFit put much effort into finding different other kinds of studies to ensure that their supplement will work wonderfully with different people.

Such research includes further studies on the effectiveness of Lactobacilli when it comes to weight loss, how good bacteria are beneficial to your overall health, how probiotics are used as maintenance for obese men and women, and how metabolism is affected by the introduction of probiotics.

Overall, these studies came from different kinds of journals across the internet.

What Are The Benefits Of BioFit?

BioFit, being a probiotic supplement, has a lot of countless benefits. To summarize them in one get-go, we will provide a bulleted list so that you can see the countless benefits that BioFit has to offer.

Provides your body with probiotics

Balances your hormones

Activates the hormones and enzymes that are responsible for weight loss

Curbs your bad bacteria population by combatting it with good bacteria

Improves digestion

It can also improve other areas of your body, such as respiration and blood circulation

Breaks down food more efficiently, making sure that you get all the nutrition that you can squeeze out of the food that’s passing your gut

It can reliably provide you with more energy from all the fat that is burned

What Are The Side Effects Of BioFit?

BioFit doesn’t have any side effects simply because it’s mainly composed of probiotics. Probiotics don’t have any documented side effects, except probably if you overdo it. Don’t take at least more than 1 capsule per day as the recommended dosage suggests. As mentioned earlier, too many good bacteria are not good as well. There should be a balance. Too much good bacteria can also lead to digestion problems, so moderation is still needed.

However, if you begin to feel any side effects from taking BioFit, stop taking the supplement and consult your doctor immediately.

What Are The Pros And Cons Of BioFit Supplement?

BioFit pros are:

It contains 5.75 billion colony-forming units of probiotics in each capsule, making it easy to restore your probiotic population in a heartbeat

It contains highly beneficial probiotics, which all have their individual uses

It can easily be digested in the stomach thanks to the vegetable capsules

No known adverse effects since it’s primarily made out of probiotics

Promotes healthier digestion

You’ll feel much better in general

The presence of the right probiotics signals your body to activate the gene which begins the burn of stored fat cells

Can reliably burn 1 pound in 3 days!

Free shipping within the United States

Available globally

BioFit cons are:

No prebiotics, which is what probiotics need to gain a better foothold in our gut

Only available from their official website; not available elsewhere

Ridiculous shipping and handling fees (not to mention taxes) when being shipped elsewhere other than the United States of America

Where Can You Buy BioFit?

People can buy BioFit from the official website known as GoBioFit:

How Much Does BioFit Cost?

BioFit costs $69 per bottle. However, if you’re buying in bulk, you can get it at a much lower price. For 3-bottle packages, you can get BioFit at $59 per bottle, therefore amounting to a total of $177. For 6-bottle packages, you can get BioFit at only $49 per bottle. This means you only have to shell out $294 to get a six-month supply of BioFit.

How Much Is The Shipping Fee Of BioFit?

BioFit ships free for clients in the United States of America. However, for other countries, there’s corresponding shipping and handling fee. It depends on which country it is, and the rate varies depending on active laws in that nation.

Does BioFit Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes! If you’re part of the unlucky ones that didn’t get the full potential of probiotics, you can take advantage of their 180-day money-back guarantee! To avail of this, you can contact them through e-mail at Support@NaturesFormulas.com or call them at 1-800-366-0289.

BioFit Supplement Summary And Verdict

BioFit is a probiotic supplement that can give you the support you need for your weight loss journey. While there are certainly more powerful options to lose weight, this method provides the most consistency. That means BioFit will work sooner or later. It isn’t a miracle supplement as others would see it, but it’s sure to give you the results you need in the long run. After all, we’ve been all eating yogurt for quite some time now, and that is teeming with different kinds of probiotics. We don’t have side effects from that kind of diet. With that much said about BioFit, I would recommend this supplement to anyone who encounters this product, whether in an advertisement or a recommendation by a friend.

Contact Details: BioFit

Support@NaturesFormulas.com

