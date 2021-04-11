Guess & Co. Corporation Announces Leadership Team

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guess & Co. Corporation has made changes to the leadership team. The Company announced the following:



Jerry D. Guess, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jerry D. Guess, founder of Guess & Co. Corporation, remains chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer. Mr. Guess became chairman and chief executive officer in January of 2019 and temporarily assumed the role of president in November of 2019. Mr. Guess has almost two decades of business experience. He has government experience as a former supervisory employee for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Census Bureau. Mr. Guess is enrolled with Purdue University Global and earning a degree in Finance. Under Mr. Guess’ leadership, Guess & Co. Corporation has continued to grow revenue, enter markets, develop products and services, and reduce its operating losses.

D. Michelle Stewart, Deputy Chairman, President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

D. Michelle Stewart remains deputy chairman of the company. She was appointed president in 2020 and re-appointed chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Guess & Co. Corporation in March of 2021. Ms. Stewart is a long-time leadership team member of the company. She began with the company in 2017. Ms. Stewart is currently earning a degree in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University Global. She is responsible for long-term strategic planning, day to day operations, financial reporting, liquidity management and the overall financial operations of the company.

Lindsay L. Burger, Executive Director, Secretary, Treasurer & Chief of Staff

Lindsay L. Burger has been appointed executive director, secretary, treasurer, and chief of staff to the chairman and CEO. She also serves as special assistant to the chairman and CEO. Ms. Burger joined Guess & Co. Corporation in February 2021 as corporate vice-president and special assistant to the chairman and CEO. In that role, she was responsible for corporate affairs and corporate development projects. She assumed the role of deputy chief of staff, deputy secretary and deputy treasurer. She assumed her current roles in March of 2021. Ms. Burger works closely with the chairman and CEO to oversee organizational effectiveness and collaboration across the leadership and management teams. She is enrolled with Purdue University Global and earning a Business degree with a concentration in Project Management. Prior to Guess & Co. Corporation, Ms. Burger recruited information technology professionals for a group of national clients. She oversees corporate records and corporate treasury for the company as secretary and treasurer.

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology, and real estate units committed to revitalizing Rural America and select urban areas. We partner with communities, companies, and governments to improve the welfare of people. Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of our company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. We are based in Osage Beach, Missouri. Our company operates in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Guess & Co. Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and commenced operations in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.

