AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar dedicated to retail investors

AUGA group, AB invites investors to join the webinar scheduled on April 16, 2021 at 5.30 PM (EET). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Kestutis Juscius, CEO and one of the main shareholders of AUGA group will introduce the company and its strategy, as well as the latest published performance results. After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions.

The webinar is organized together with LHV bank in Estonia and is primarily targeted to retail investors interested in the company.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SF83ByDwQ-iwuoGl9hfgzQ

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully.

Contacts:

Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO

Phone: +370 620 67296

Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt



