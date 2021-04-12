McPhy is participating at the Hanover fair and will present its projects with the APEX Group for its zero-carbon hydrogen plant

French English

McPhy to hold a livestream on Thursday 15 April jointly with APEX Group

They will present their project of zero-carbon hydrogen plant equipped with McPhy 2 MW electrolysis platform and a 200 kg / day hydrogen refueling station being installed

A project emblematic of the zero-emission mobility of the future

La Motte-Fanjas, April 12, 2021 – 7:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces today its participation in the digital edition of the Hannover Messe, the biggest global trade fair for industry innovation and digitalization. McPhy is an exhibitor with a digital booth1 which presents the company profile and product portfolio.

Presentation of McPhy’s achievements in the APEX Group zero-carbon hydrogen plant

During the event McPhy and its partner APEX Group will hold a livestream on Thursday, April 15 from 14.30 to 14.55 about “From regional supply to industrial use of hydrogen”. During this livestream, McPhy, represented by Florian Bergen, its Sales Director for Germany and Central Europe, and APEX Group, represented by Peter Sponholz, its Chief Technical Officer, will discuss their collaboration on the zero-carbon plant project that will both power the headquarters of APEX at Rostock-Laage with electricity and heating and refuel all types of vehicles with green hydrogen.

For this project, McPhy delivered and installed a 2 MW electrolysis platform, producing over 300 tons of zero-carbon hydrogen from renewable energy per year2. A hydrogen refueling station McFilling is also being installed3 and will be McPhy's first reference in the mobility sector in Germany.

With a capacity of delivering 200 kg of hydrogen per day, the station will be connected to the 2 MW electrolyzer and will be able to power all vehicles including buses. The hydrogen will be used to refuel locally as well as to be distributed to other mobility use cases in the region.

This project, combining production and distribution of renewable hydrogen fits perfectly with the plan developed by the German government which aims to invest €7 billion in order to produce 5 GW (approximately 14 TWh) by 2030 and 10 GW by 2040, scaling up the industry and making zero-carbon hydrogen competitive especially in heavy transportation.

With its size, this project marks a necessary step in synchronizing the ramp-up of technologies and industrial capacities to move towards large-scale green hydrogen projects.

As the first reference in Germany, it’s also an ideal step for McPhy in the implementation of its roadmap to prepare for the scaling up of the hydrogen technologies that are essential to the decarbonization of the industry, mobility and energy sectors.

Next financial communications

Annual General Meeting , on June 17, 2021

, on June 17, 2021 2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

