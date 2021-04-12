GrandVision announces carve-out of Rotter Y Krauss as part of Chilean market regulator approval for transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 12 April 2021. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that on Friday 9 April 2021, the Chilean market regulator FNE (Fiscalía Nacional Económica) has cleared the transaction between EssilorLuxottica and HAL for the sale of HAL’s 76.72% interest in GrandVision (the “Transaction”) following the commitment to divest GrandVision’s Chilean operations operating under the banner Rotter Y Kraus. GrandVision’s Chilean operations will be sold to HAL in accordance with the terms of the block trade agreement entered into by HAL and EssilorLuxottica on 30 July 2019 in respect of the Transaction.

The carve-out is subject to and will close simultaneously with the closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction has been unconditionally cleared in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Russia and the United States and conditionally cleared in the EU and Chile. It is still under review in Turkey.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval to close the Transaction before 31 July 2021. After the Transaction has been closed, EssilorLuxottica will launch a mandatory cash public offer for all outstanding shares in the Company, in accordance with the applicable Dutch public offer rules.

