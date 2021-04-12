English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 791,395 263.00 208,133,368 6 April 2021 14,123 305.11 4,309,074 7 April 2021 14,038 304.06 4,268,354 8 April 2021 13,671 302.88 4,140,659 9 April 2021 13,752 304.55 4,188,214 Accumulated under the programme 846,979 265.70 225,039,669

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 846,979 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.17% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Attachment