The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|791,395
|263.00
|208,133,368
|6 April 2021
|14,123
|305.11
|4,309,074
|7 April 2021
|14,038
|304.06
|4,268,354
|8 April 2021
|13,671
|302.88
|4,140,659
|9 April 2021
|13,752
|304.55
|4,188,214
|Accumulated under the programme
|846,979
|265.70
|225,039,669
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 846,979 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.17% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
