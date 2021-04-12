Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 791,395 263.00 208,133,368
6 April 2021 14,123 305.11 4,309,074
7 April 2021 14,038 304.06 4,268,354
8 April 2021 13,671 302.88 4,140,659
9 April 2021 13,752 304.55 4,188,214
Accumulated under the programme 846,979 265.70 225,039,669

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 846,979 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.17% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
