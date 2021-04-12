Statement re Change of Trading Address

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Change of Trading Address

DXS International plc ("DXSP" or the "Company"), the AQSE quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, is pleased to announce that with effect from 12 April 2021, it is moving to new premises at Tanshire Park, an established office park in Elstead, Surrey, a short distance from the current Headquarters.

The move, which has no material financial implications for the company, to modern and attractive premises offers more flexible space with an improved work environment from a Covid Secure perspective. The new premises also have better electronic connectivity than was previously possible in its old Grade II listed premises in Wrecclesham near Farnham.

David Immelman said “We are pleased to move to these new premises which will give our staff and customers an improved quality of work environment and better reflects our position as a technical digital enabler providing the latest diagnostic support systems”.

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.