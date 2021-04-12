Nexity: Preparatory information and documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 19 May 2021

English French

PREPARATORY INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 19 MAY 2021 Paris, France, Friday 12 April 2021

Nexity’s shareholders are informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on Wednesday 19 May 2021 at 10:00 am at the company headquarter, 19 rue de Vienne - TSA 50029 – 75801 PARIS Cedex 08.

In the context of Covid-19 and taking into account the ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 as amended by Ordinance no. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020, the provisions of which were extended until 31 July 2021 by Decree no. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021 (in particular Article 4 of this Ordinance), Nexity’s Board of directors decided, on 30 March 2021, to exceptionally hold the shareholders’ meeting behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present, either physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference. The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety on the Company's website (www.nexity.fr).

Shareholders are invited to vote by giving a proxy to the Chairman or vote by form using the available form or by using the VOTACCESS website. The possibility of voting by Internet via VOTACCESS will end the day before the meeting, i.e. on 18 May 2021, at 3:00 pm Paris time. However, shareholders are advised not to wait until this final date to connect to the website in order to take into account that connection duration and validation could take several minutes. Shareholders also have the possibility to give a proxy to a third party, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory rules. Electronic mails are recommended as premium communication media.

The preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion valant avis de convocation), including in particular the agenda of the Meeting, the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and the instructions for attending, voting and relating to the exercise of shareholder voting rights, has been published on 12 April 2021 in the legal gazette "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires", as well as on the company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group) under Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ meetings

Shareholders can submit any questions they may have, supported by a certificate of ownership for their shares, as swiftly as possible by registered letter with a request for acknowledgement of receipt or preferably by email to: ag2021@nexity.fr. In accordance with Article 8-2 of the Decree, questions will be taken into account if they are received by the Company before the end of the second business day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e. 17 May 2021.

The documents concerning this Meeting as well as the voting forms (by post or by proxy) can be requested in accordance with applicable timing, legal and regulatory provisions.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website (www.nexity.fr/en, section Group/Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders meetings), that will be updated to precise the final instructions for attending the 19 May 2021 shareholders’ Meeting and /or to adapt them to any legislative or regulatory evolution which may be taken subsequently to this publication.

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to the shareholders at the Company’s registered office in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions of Article R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code.

Shareholders may also request, in accordance with applicable timing period, legal and regulatory provisions of Article R.225-88 of the French Commercial Code, that the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code should be sent to them under the following conditions.

Company’s registered office, 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029 – 75801 PARIS Cedex 08, France by request from the Legal Department; mail: ag2021@nexity.fr ; or

CACEIS Corporate Trust – Service Assemblées – 14 rue Rouget de Lisle – 92862 Issy les Moulineaux Cedex 09 ; phone : +33 (0)1.57.78.34.44 ; mail : ct-assemblees@caceis.com.

We nevertheless recommend requesting these documents by electronic means.

Pursuant to Article 3 of the ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, all documents may be validly addressed by the Company through electronic mail provided that the shareholder includes in its request the electronic mail to which it can be made.

The documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website (https://www.nexity.fr/en/group) under Finance/Shareholders/Shareholders’ meetings, and can be consulted for an uninterrupted period as from 28 April 2021.

Attachment