Octopus Titan VCT plc

12 April 2021

Director Appointments

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Lord Rockley as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 8 April 2021. The Company also announces the intention to appoint Gaenor Bagley as an independent non-executive Director subject to the approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of a resolution to amend the Company's Articles of Association to increase the aggregate annual remuneration of directors to allow for her appointment.

Lord Rockley

Anthony is a qualified chartered accountant and former partner at KPMG. He joined KPMG in 1983 and held various positions throughout his career most notably within the banking sector and latterly as the lead audit partner in KPMG’s Private Equity Group (‘PEG’) which he was instrumental in establishing. He led PEG Audit for 15 years until his retirement in 2015. Anthony was a member of the British Venture Capital Association working party and was key in the development of the first valuation guidelines for the industry. He was also a member of the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines Board between 2005 and 2014.

He has a MA in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University.

Gaenor Bagle y

Following a 30-year career in professional services, where she held a variety of leadership positions including at Board level, Gaenor now has a portfolio of Non-Executive Director roles. Her other current roles include:

Non-Executive Director, Chair of Audit Committee, Chair of Remuneration Committee , Zopa Bank Ltd

Non-Executive Director, National Audit Office

Chair, TKAT Multi-Academy Trust

External Member of Council, Cambridge University

The majority of Gaenor’s professional career has been as a M&A tax advisor with PwC as part of the tax practice. In 2011 she was appointed to the Executive Board of PwC UK to be Head of People, with responsibilities for developing the firm’s People and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Alongside this role she was the Global Head of Learning and Development, responsible for the development strategy for the PwC network firms. From July 2016 until her retirement in December 2017, Gaenor was Head of Corporate Purpose at PwC UK, leading on PwC’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

Prior to joining PwC, Gaenor was a Corporate Finance Advisor at S.G. Warburg. She joined from EY, where she qualified as an accountant in 1989.

John Hustler, Chairman of Octopus Titan VCT plc said:

“We are delighted to welcome Anthony and Gaenor and know that they will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from their wealth of experience in the sector.”

