English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 12.04.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 14

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



156,700



600.46



94,091,768 05 April 2021 0 0 0 06 April 2021 2,000 627.53 1,255,060 07 April 2021 2,000 632.44 1,264,880 08 April 2021 1,900 632.82 1,202,358 09 April 2021 1,900 635.58 1,207,602 Total under the share buy-back programme



164,500



601.96



99,021,668

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

·325,100 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 100 626 XCSE 20210406 10:02:32.325909 100 625 XCSE 20210406 10:12:01.653722 8 625 XCSE 20210406 10:19:33.432101 8 625 XCSE 20210406 10:20:38.779118 5 625 XCSE 20210406 10:54:39.413994 29 625 XCSE 20210406 10:58:25.294562 35 628 XCSE 20210406 14:52:22.228003 43 628 XCSE 20210406 14:52:22.228003 70 628 XCSE 20210406 14:52:22.228003 102 628 XCSE 20210406 14:52:22.248549 33 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:01.829002 50 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:01.829002 5 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:22.747603 45 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:27.427818 8 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:27.427830 32 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:27.525433 50 626 XCSE 20210406 15:27:27.525433 50 626 XCSE 20210406 15:29:01.868825 50 626 XCSE 20210406 15:30:01.880961 50 626 XCSE 20210406 15:30:01.880961 27 626 XCSE 20210406 15:33:08.003312 60 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:23.124925 18 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:23.124925 4 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:23.124925 70 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:23.124925 248 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:23.124955 89 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:41.221163 50 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:41.221177 50 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:41.221181 11 629 XCSE 20210406 15:53:41.221276 22 630 XCSE 20210406 16:01:09.873597 70 630 XCSE 20210406 16:01:09.873597 8 630 XCSE 20210406 16:01:09.873597 100 628 XCSE 20210406 16:22:01.358615 11 627 XCSE 20210406 16:23:01.370735 140 627 XCSE 20210406 16:24:01.053843 8 627 XCSE 20210406 16:24:04.144888 30 627 XCSE 20210406 16:24:04.162401 50 627 XCSE 20210406 16:24:04.162966 50 627 XCSE 20210406 16:24:04.180038 11 627 XCSE 20210406 16:24:04.180047 4 635 XCSE 20210407 9:02:54.302000 18 633 XCSE 20210407 9:32:04.115000 52 633 XCSE 20210407 9:32:04.115000 46 632 XCSE 20210407 9:42:42.028000 46 632 XCSE 20210407 9:59:28.057000 150 630 XCSE 20210407 9:59:29.551116 50 630 XCSE 20210407 9:59:29.551116 100 632 XCSE 20210407 14:22:07.048225 30 631 XCSE 20210407 14:30:09.210775 75 631 XCSE 20210407 14:52:54.558219 13 631 XCSE 20210407 15:13:53.765779 32 631 XCSE 20210407 15:13:56.464544 300 633 XCSE 20210407 15:51:31.294297 7 632 XCSE 20210407 16:38:07.604241 37 632 XCSE 20210407 16:42:22.663670 50 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.109850 7 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.109871 50 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.126892 50 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.127005 50 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.127702 50 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.127816 50 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.152352 693 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:21.152352 40 633 XCSE 20210407 16:46:27.451647 18 635 XCSE 20210408 9:34:33.367353 182 635 XCSE 20210408 9:43:43.402762 109 634 XCSE 20210408 9:43:43.642574 91 634 XCSE 20210408 9:43:43.642584 70 634 XCSE 20210408 9:43:58.002043 30 634 XCSE 20210408 9:43:58.002043 100 632 XCSE 20210408 9:57:59.977931 100 631 XCSE 20210408 9:58:00.823140 31 630 XCSE 20210408 9:58:01.790720 100 633 XCSE 20210408 11:01:04.813700 4 632 XCSE 20210408 11:20:47.014083 112 632 XCSE 20210408 12:24:00.297013 34 632 XCSE 20210408 12:24:00.346502 12 633 XCSE 20210408 12:58:29.498325 40 633 XCSE 20210408 12:58:29.498325 70 633 XCSE 20210408 12:58:29.498325 3 633 XCSE 20210408 12:58:29.498325 4 633 XCSE 20210408 12:58:29.498325 21 633 XCSE 20210408 12:58:29.543309 100 632 XCSE 20210408 13:03:46.439647 150 633 XCSE 20210408 15:27:41.445998 58 631 XCSE 20210408 15:44:03.528163 9 631 XCSE 20210408 15:45:40.008960 33 631 XCSE 20210408 15:45:40.026050 70 632 XCSE 20210408 15:59:14.415987 8 632 XCSE 20210408 15:59:14.415987 17 632 XCSE 20210408 15:59:14.415987 105 632 XCSE 20210408 15:59:14.415987 219 633 XCSE 20210408 16:26:37.065602 100 634 XCSE 20210409 9:03:29.778250 33 633 XCSE 20210409 9:06:57.495993 17 633 XCSE 20210409 9:10:17.434636 50 633 XCSE 20210409 9:10:17.435124 50 633 XCSE 20210409 9:10:17.452265 50 633 XCSE 20210409 9:10:17.452384 50 633 XCSE 20210409 9:10:17.454826 50 633 XCSE 20210409 9:10:17.454826 200 632 XCSE 20210409 9:10:32.689522 79 632 XCSE 20210409 11:57:50.030649 70 638 XCSE 20210409 15:33:54.136799 1 638 XCSE 20210409 15:33:54.136799 31 638 XCSE 20210409 15:33:54.136799 98 638 XCSE 20210409 15:45:53.952153 10 637 XCSE 20210409 15:50:50.222419 33 638 XCSE 20210409 16:08:50.062965 18 638 XCSE 20210409 16:08:50.062965 70 638 XCSE 20210409 16:08:50.062965 32 638 XCSE 20210409 16:12:00.994066 190 637 XCSE 20210409 16:28:33.798523 100 636 XCSE 20210409 16:29:05.939034 50 636 XCSE 20210409 16:29:05.939034 7 637 XCSE 20210409 16:39:34.743249 200 637 XCSE 20210409 16:39:34.759957 92 637 XCSE 20210409 16:39:34.786902 5 637 XCSE 20210409 16:39:46.859543 10 637 XCSE 20210409 16:39:47.255371 204 637 XCSE 20210409 16:39:47.655330

Attachment