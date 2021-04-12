Share buy-back programme - week 14

Date         12.04.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 14

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement 

156,700		 

600.46		 

94,091,768
05 April 2021000
06 April 20212,000627.531,255,060
07 April 20212,000632.441,264,880
08 April 20211,900632.821,202,358
09 April 20211,900635.581,207,602
Total under the share buy-back programme 

164,500		 

601.96		 

99,021,668

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
      ·325,100 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

