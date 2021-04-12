Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date 12.04.2021
Share buy-back programme - week 14
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
156,700
|
600.46
|
94,091,768
|05 April 2021
|0
|0
|0
|06 April 2021
|2,000
|627.53
|1,255,060
|07 April 2021
|2,000
|632.44
|1,264,880
|08 April 2021
|1,900
|632.82
|1,202,358
|09 April 2021
|1,900
|635.58
|1,207,602
|Total under the share buy-back programme
|
164,500
|
601.96
|
99,021,668
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
·325,100 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|100
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 10:02:32.325909
|100
|625
|XCSE
|20210406 10:12:01.653722
|8
|625
|XCSE
|20210406 10:19:33.432101
|8
|625
|XCSE
|20210406 10:20:38.779118
|5
|625
|XCSE
|20210406 10:54:39.413994
|29
|625
|XCSE
|20210406 10:58:25.294562
|35
|628
|XCSE
|20210406 14:52:22.228003
|43
|628
|XCSE
|20210406 14:52:22.228003
|70
|628
|XCSE
|20210406 14:52:22.228003
|102
|628
|XCSE
|20210406 14:52:22.248549
|33
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:01.829002
|50
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:01.829002
|5
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:22.747603
|45
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:27.427818
|8
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:27.427830
|32
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:27.525433
|50
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:27:27.525433
|50
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:29:01.868825
|50
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:30:01.880961
|50
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:30:01.880961
|27
|626
|XCSE
|20210406 15:33:08.003312
|60
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:23.124925
|18
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:23.124925
|4
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:23.124925
|70
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:23.124925
|248
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:23.124955
|89
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:41.221163
|50
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:41.221177
|50
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:41.221181
|11
|629
|XCSE
|20210406 15:53:41.221276
|22
|630
|XCSE
|20210406 16:01:09.873597
|70
|630
|XCSE
|20210406 16:01:09.873597
|8
|630
|XCSE
|20210406 16:01:09.873597
|100
|628
|XCSE
|20210406 16:22:01.358615
|11
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:23:01.370735
|140
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:24:01.053843
|8
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:24:04.144888
|30
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:24:04.162401
|50
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:24:04.162966
|50
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:24:04.180038
|11
|627
|XCSE
|20210406 16:24:04.180047
|4
|635
|XCSE
|20210407 9:02:54.302000
|18
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 9:32:04.115000
|52
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 9:32:04.115000
|46
|632
|XCSE
|20210407 9:42:42.028000
|46
|632
|XCSE
|20210407 9:59:28.057000
|150
|630
|XCSE
|20210407 9:59:29.551116
|50
|630
|XCSE
|20210407 9:59:29.551116
|100
|632
|XCSE
|20210407 14:22:07.048225
|30
|631
|XCSE
|20210407 14:30:09.210775
|75
|631
|XCSE
|20210407 14:52:54.558219
|13
|631
|XCSE
|20210407 15:13:53.765779
|32
|631
|XCSE
|20210407 15:13:56.464544
|300
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 15:51:31.294297
|7
|632
|XCSE
|20210407 16:38:07.604241
|37
|632
|XCSE
|20210407 16:42:22.663670
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.109850
|7
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.109871
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.126892
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.127005
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.127702
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.127816
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.152352
|693
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:21.152352
|40
|633
|XCSE
|20210407 16:46:27.451647
|18
|635
|XCSE
|20210408 9:34:33.367353
|182
|635
|XCSE
|20210408 9:43:43.402762
|109
|634
|XCSE
|20210408 9:43:43.642574
|91
|634
|XCSE
|20210408 9:43:43.642584
|70
|634
|XCSE
|20210408 9:43:58.002043
|30
|634
|XCSE
|20210408 9:43:58.002043
|100
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 9:57:59.977931
|100
|631
|XCSE
|20210408 9:58:00.823140
|31
|630
|XCSE
|20210408 9:58:01.790720
|100
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 11:01:04.813700
|4
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 11:20:47.014083
|112
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 12:24:00.297013
|34
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 12:24:00.346502
|12
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 12:58:29.498325
|40
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 12:58:29.498325
|70
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 12:58:29.498325
|3
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 12:58:29.498325
|4
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 12:58:29.498325
|21
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 12:58:29.543309
|100
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 13:03:46.439647
|150
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 15:27:41.445998
|58
|631
|XCSE
|20210408 15:44:03.528163
|9
|631
|XCSE
|20210408 15:45:40.008960
|33
|631
|XCSE
|20210408 15:45:40.026050
|70
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 15:59:14.415987
|8
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 15:59:14.415987
|17
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 15:59:14.415987
|105
|632
|XCSE
|20210408 15:59:14.415987
|219
|633
|XCSE
|20210408 16:26:37.065602
|100
|634
|XCSE
|20210409 9:03:29.778250
|33
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:06:57.495993
|17
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:17.434636
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:17.435124
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:17.452265
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:17.452384
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:17.454826
|50
|633
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:17.454826
|200
|632
|XCSE
|20210409 9:10:32.689522
|79
|632
|XCSE
|20210409 11:57:50.030649
|70
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 15:33:54.136799
|1
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 15:33:54.136799
|31
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 15:33:54.136799
|98
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 15:45:53.952153
|10
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 15:50:50.222419
|33
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 16:08:50.062965
|18
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 16:08:50.062965
|70
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 16:08:50.062965
|32
|638
|XCSE
|20210409 16:12:00.994066
|190
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:28:33.798523
|100
|636
|XCSE
|20210409 16:29:05.939034
|50
|636
|XCSE
|20210409 16:29:05.939034
|7
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:39:34.743249
|200
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:39:34.759957
|92
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:39:34.786902
|5
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:39:46.859543
|10
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:39:47.255371
|204
|637
|XCSE
|20210409 16:39:47.655330
Attachment