Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2021 – 12 APRIL 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement90,370659.3259,583,054.56
6 April 20213,500678.102,373,351.75
7 April 20214,041680.162,748,526.16
8 April 20211,000695.00695,000.00
9 April 202110,000700.107,001,010.00
Accumulated under the program108,911664.7772,400,942.47

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 876,351 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


