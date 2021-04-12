English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2021 – 12 APRIL 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 90,370 659.32 59,583,054.56 6 April 2021 3,500 678.10 2,373,351.75 7 April 2021 4,041 680.16 2,748,526.16 8 April 2021 1,000 695.00 695,000.00 9 April 2021 10,000 700.10 7,001,010.00 Accumulated under the program 108,911 664.77 72,400,942.47

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 876,351 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

