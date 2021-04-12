COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 18/2021 – 12 APRIL 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|90,370
|659.32
|59,583,054.56
|6 April 2021
|3,500
|678.10
|2,373,351.75
|7 April 2021
|4,041
|680.16
|2,748,526.16
|8 April 2021
|1,000
|695.00
|695,000.00
|9 April 2021
|10,000
|700.10
|7,001,010.00
|Accumulated under the program
|108,911
|664.77
|72,400,942.47
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 876,351 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
