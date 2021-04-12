English Danish

12 April 2021







Company Announcement No 32/2021

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 9 April 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

