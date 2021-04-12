New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SMART GRID DATA ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058674/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Smart grid data analytics entails the advancement of power grid technology.It helps in continuous and accurate monitoring of services, in addition to facilitating better and effective power utilization and management.



Moreover, smart grid data analytics also encourages the improvement of consumer experience and the integration of renewable energy with conventional energy sources for power generation.

As one of the early adopters of digital technologies, the energy sector is set to observe significant developments over the upcoming years.Similarly, the rapid digitization of electricity infrastructure is anticipated to make energy systems more connected, reliable, efficient, and sustainable, globally.



Digitized energy systems would also help classify energy requirements and deliver them at the right place and time, thereby encouraging cost reduction.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global smart grid data analytics market growth assessment includes the analysis of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of World.North America dominated the global market in 2020, owing to key factors like the presence of leading market players and the aging transmission and distribution systems.



Moreover, the surging investments and expenditure on smart grid analytics systems and smart metering is also expected to play a vital role in fueling the region’s market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The emergence of new start-ups offers a diverse range of innovative solutions, catering to various industry demands and requirements. As a result, the global smart grid data analytics market observes intensifying competition, predicted to increase over the forecast years.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, etc.



