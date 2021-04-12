BOTS INC APPOINTS IT-INDUSTRY LEADER Dr. OLEKSANDR GORDIEIEV AS NEW CEO

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation, cybersecurity, and manufacturing industry, announced today that its Board of directors had appointed 20-year technology industry executive Dr. Oleksandr Gordieiev as its new chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2021. He will succeed Paul Rosenberg, who will remain CEO until April 30th, 2021.

Dr. Gordieiev is highly respected as an industry veteran with more than 18 years of technology and leadership experience, a Cisco Certified Academy Instructor as well as Founder and Organizer of many Technology Conferences; he holds a Doctor of Science in information technologies and the prestigious National Aerospace University degree.

"Oleksandr is a proven technology leader with a demonstrable track record of innovation, business development, which includes a deep knowledge of computer systems and information technologies. He will continue our values-based leadership methodology emphasizing a strong focus on operational execution," said Paul Rosenberg, President, and CEO of BTZI. "After serious consideration, the Board decided that now is the perfect time to make this leadership transition to draw on Oleksandr's technology and leadership expertise during this critical period of transformation at Bots Inc. The Management is confident that Oleksandr, together with the leadership team, will ensure strong execution of the Company's strategy to build on its product development plans and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead in the post-pandemic economic recovery as it continues to transform to a vertically integrated solutions provider company."

"I am pleased to join and lead BTZI forward at this critical time for the company, our industry, and rapid technological development," said Gordieiev. "It's my privilege and honor to step in this leadership capacity. I believe BTZI has significant potential to reshape the future of robotic automation technology and look forward to working with the incredibly talented global Bots team to speed up product development and increase our shareholders' value."

"We support the board's selection of Oleksandr and have strong confidence that, under his leadership and the management team, BTZI will continue to lead the market as one of the OTC Markets most influential robotic technology companies" commented Chairman Simon Rubin.

Most recently, Gordieiev served as the Director of Educational programs, Ukrainian Association of Fintech, and Innovation Companies (UAFIC), and Head of information systems and the cybersecurity department, University of Banking, Kyiv, where he significantly transformed the Banking systems into a recognized European leader in cloud infrastructure, enterprise mobility and cybersecurity, increasing that company's annual revenues. Prior to joining Bots Inc, Gordieiev was Associate Professor of control of banking security, University of banking of the National bank of Ukraine, Kyiv, overseeing engineering and operations for financial information storage, data computing, cybersecurity, and banking enterprise solutions. He spent years as Head of Cisco academy at the University of banking of the National bank of Ukraine. He was one of the Founder’s of the biggest conference in Eastern Europe - «Dependable Systems, Services and Technologies», DeSSerT 2006-2020.

Bots intend to develop and market advanced cybersecurity systems in North America and Globally. The Company had previously announced a newly formed US Government contracting department and is planning to aggressively pursue Government contracts, that are a tremendous financial opportunity for small public companies, especially in the new era of contactless robotic automation and cybersecurity which is now required to fight current as well as avoid future pandemics.

The U.S. government is the largest customer in the world. It buys all types of products and services — in both large and small quantities — and it’s required by law to consider buying from small businesses.

S&P Global market intelligence reported recently that Biden's COVID-19 relief package included billions for cybersecurity. As part of his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, President-elect Joe Biden would set aside billions of dollars to bolster U.S. cybersecurity.

Biden's American Rescue Plan calls for a $9 billion investment to help the U.S. launch major new IT and cybersecurity shared services at the Cyber Security and Information Security Agency and the General Services Administration. This investment is destined to also go toward helping complete modernization projects at federal agencies.

Biden plans to put $200 million toward increased cybersecurity technology and engineering expert hiring. He calls for $300 million invested in no-year funding for Technology Transformation Services in the General Services Administration to drive secure IT projects forward without the need for reimbursement from agencies.

An additional $690 million for the Cyber Security and Information Security Agency is set to go toward improving cybersecurity across federal civilian networks and supporting the piloting of new shared security and cloud computing services.

Biden's focus on cybersecurity comes after a massive breach of network software firm SolarWinds Corp.'s system. As many as 18,000 of SolarWinds' customers were exposed to a software vulnerability in its Orion products that allowed hackers to breach the systems of U.S. agencies such as the Justice Department and companies including Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft President Brad Smith recently called the breach "a massive, indiscriminate global assault on the technology supply chain" and "a danger that the world cannot afford."

Biden's plan describes the proposed cybersecurity funding as "the most ambitious effort ever to modernize and secure federal IT and networks," adding that the money would help "remediate the SolarWinds breach and boost U.S. defenses, including of the COVID-19 vaccine process."

Bots expect to file its 10K, 1st and 2nd Qtr. of 2021 fiscal year next week and plans to provide an additional update when it reports its full third-quarter results later this month. The company is expecting to be Current with all its financial reporting obligations by the end of the month.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

