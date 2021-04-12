Global Expanded Polystyrene Market Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025: Product Demand from the Construction and Packaging Industries is Expected to Propel Market Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polystyrene Market Analysis By Product Type, By Application, By Region - Global Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Product demand from the construction and packaging industries is expected to propel market growth.



The Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market size is expected to reach USD 24.97 Billion by 2025

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is the common industry name for a white rigid material produced from expanded polystyrene beads. EPS is a rigid, lightweight, and plastic foam insulating material made from solid beads of polystyrene.



The increasing prominence of insulation property in the building & construction sector of developed economies comprising China and India is anticipated to support the usage of high-quality polymers. Moreover, increased spending on improving residential buildings and commercial complexes longevity in extreme external environmental conditions are projected to stimulate the market demand for expanded polystyrene.



Increasing demand for cold chain packaging in the pharmaceutical sector to increase product safety and maintain the freshness of packaged products in the food and beverage industry during transportation is anticipated to boost the market growth. Besides, advancements in the frozen food industry in developed economies, including the U.S. and Japan, are expected to increase EPS' scope in the packaging sector during the forecast period.



In recent years, an increase in population and urbanization in emerging economies, including Brazil, India, and China, has resulted in increased government spending on improving the manufacturing sector of packaging, construction, and automotive industries.



The availability of better substitutes for expanded polystyrene in the market is a significant restraint that may have a negative impact on the market demand.



Further key findings from the report suggest

White EPS contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to have a growth rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the excellent thermal and mechanical properties, easy recyclability, and non-corrosive characteristics of white EPS. The thermal resistance of the white EPS depends on the density of the finished product and does not lessen with time.

The construction sector was a significant consumer of expanded polystyrene in 2019, owing to several benefits of expanded polystyrene, like enhanced durability, energy efficiency, and improved indoor environmental quality in the constructed buildings.

The Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region is due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in the region, coupled with the extensive application of EPS in packaging.

Key participants include BASF SE, Synthos S.A., S.C. Adeplast S.A., Ineos Styrenics, Styro Limited, Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Universal Foam Products, Nova Chemicals Corporation, the Ravago Group, and Versalis S.p.A., among others.

In June 2018, BASF announced it would increase its global production capacity of Neopor (expandable polystyrene containing graphite) by a total of 40,000 metric tons per year.

BASF also announced that at its Ulsan site in Korea, it would switch the plant's entire capacity from the production of classic white EPS (expandable polystyrene) Styropor to the improved insulation raw material Neopor until the end of 2018. This will allow the company to meet the growing demand for graphite-containing expandable polystyrene in the Asian market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Expanded Polystyrene Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Expanded Polystyrene Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the Construction and Packaging Industries in developing countries.

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for consumer goods

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of better substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Expanded Polystyrene Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. White Expanded Polystyrene

5.3. Grey Expanded Polystyrene

5.4. Black Expanded Polystyrene



Chapter 6. Expanded Polystyrene Market By Material Insights & Trends

6.1. Material dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Raw Beads

6.3. Expanded Beads



Chapter 7. Expanded Polystyrene Market By Process Insights & Trends

7.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

7.2. Black Molding

7.3. Shape Molding



Chapter 8. Expanded Polystyrene Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

8.2. Insulation

8.3. Packaging

8.4. Foaming

8.5. Component Manufacturing

8.6. Chemical Intermediate

Chapter 9. Expanded Polystyrene Market By End-User Insights & Trends

9.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

9.2. Electrical & Electronics

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Construction

9.5. Consumer Goods

9.6. Food & Beverages

9.7. Others



Chapter 10. Expanded Polystyrene Market Regional Outlook

10.1. Expanded Polystyrene Market share by region, 2019 & 2026



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

BASF SE

S.C. Adeplast S.A.

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Ineous Styrenics

Universal Foam Products

Styro Limited

Nova Chemicals Corporation

the Ravago Group

Synthos S.A.

Versalis S.P.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/106nv3