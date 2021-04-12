New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Topical Pain Relief Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058447/?utm_source=GNW





Opioid and non-opioid topical pain relief drugs have been analyzed in the report, and types of pain, treatment guidelines and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The market size estimates include both branded and generic drugs.



This report details market shares of topical pain management drugs based on therapeutic class, mode of purchase and geography.



Based on therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. Non-opioids are further segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), capsaicin, lidocaine and others.



Based on mode of purchase, the market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 29 data tables and 21 additional tables

- An overview of the global topical pain relief market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Comprehensive analysis of the current and future market potential of topical pain management drugs

- Examination of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and technological advancements which are influencing the growth of generic drugs market

- Assessment of long-term versus short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global topical pain relief market compared to overall pharmaceuticals industry

- Competitive landscape analysis of the key players in the global topical pain relief market and pipeline of select topical pain management drugs

- Key M&A deals, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures within the global topical pain treatment market

- Profiles of the leading market players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for topical pain management drugswas valued at REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2025.



Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; and strong investment in research and development activities by keymarket players including GlaxoSmithKline, SanofiS.A., Johnson& Johnson, SunPharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and TevaPharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.



The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric populationswith osteoporosisrelated issues are the major factors likely to fuel the market for topical pain management drugs.



According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. In 2016, the burden of chronic pain increased,with 1.9 billion peoplewith symptomatic chronic conditions. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for topical pain management drugs during the forecast period.



The global topical pain management drugsmarket is segmented based on therapeutic class,mode of purchase and region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058447/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________