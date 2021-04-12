New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058576/?utm_source=GNW

What are the Regulatory Challenges for Viral Vectors for Cell and Gene Therapy?

The processing of viral vectors is complex. It is difficult to scale up legacy technologies adopted from the academic research side, for one thing. Technology issues combined with talent shortages are also a further bottleneck to capacity expansion. The demand for relatively young cells and gene therapy is extremely fragmented worldwide. In order to assist with viral vector demands and shortages, few contract research and development organizations (CMO/CROs) are commercially scaled. Just a handful of larger corporations are capable of manufacturing on a commercial scale, and there are few solutions that enable businesses to increase their own capability.



What are the Technological Advancements in Manufacturing of Viral Vectors?

Gene therapies are incredibly costly in this early stage of growth, but they deliver the promise of being curative in a single phase, thus reducing overall healthcare costs. Many disorders may be treated by recent advances in the discovery of genes responsible for diseases and the use of gene editing technology for genetic modification. As a consequence, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are focused on the rapid market deployment of goods. Their initiatives include designing facilities and supply chains to meet the growing demands of patients worldwide, lowering production costs, the effectiveness and efficacy of these new modalities, and improving patient safety by minimizing the possible side effects of gene therapy drugs.



Which Factors are Fueling Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Industry Growth?

– Robust Pipeline for Gene Therapy and Viral Vectors

– Increasing Capacities by Manufacturers Owing to Rising Demand



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

– High Cost of Therapies

– Bottlenecks Experienced by Manufacturers



What are the Market Opportunities & Threats?

– Rise in the Development of Allogenic and Autologous Cell Therapy

– Lucrative opportunity in manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine

– Increasing Applications as Preclinical Tool in Neuroscience Research



How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?

Vector Type

• Adenovirus

• Retrovirus

• Plasmid DNA

• AAV

• Lentivirus

• Others



Application

• Antisense & RNAi

• Gene Therapy

• Cell Therapy

• Vaccinology



Disease

• Oncology

• Genetic Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Others



End-Use

• Pharma and Biopharma Companies

• Research Institutes



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 9 leading national markets:



By Region



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East and Africa

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 32 of the major companies involved in the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Merck KGaA, Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Cobra Biologics Ltd., Brammer Bio, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Genezen, YPOSKESI, Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc.), Novasep Holding S.A.S, ATVIO Biotech Ltd, Vigene Biosciences, Inc., Cytiva, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Batavia Biosciences B.V, Biovian Oy, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., VGXI, Inc., Paragon Bioservices, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Virovek Incorporation, BioNTech IMFS GmbH, VIVEbiotech S.L., Creative Biogene, Vibalogics GmbH, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, BlueBird Bio, Addgene, Inc., Aldevron, L.L.C., Audentes Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

– What is the current size of the overall global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

– What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market over the next ten years?

– What are the main segments within the overall viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

– What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

– What are the largest national markets for the world viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

– How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

– Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

– What are the main trends that will affect the world Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market between 2021 and 2031?

– What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

– How will the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

– How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?



