English Finnish

ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release 12 April 2021 at 11:45

Resignation of member of Enedo Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board; new Chairman of Nomination Board appointed

Jussi Capital Oy has sold its shareholding in Enedo Plc on 9 April 2021. Consequently, Jarkko Takanen, the representative of Jussi Capital Oy in the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, has today resigned from the Nomination Board.

In accordance with the Charter of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, the representative nominated by a shareholder is obliged to resign from the Nomination Board if the shareholder concerned transfers more than half of the shares it held on the first working day in September which entitled it to nominate a representative and as a result is no longer among the company’s ten largest shareholders.

The Nomination Board now has the following members: Jarmo Malin, Jaakko Heininen and Tuomo Lähdesmäki.

The Nomination Board has resolved to appoint Jarmo Malin as the new Chairman of the Nomination Board.

ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino

President and CEO

For further information, please contact the Chairman of the Nomination Board, Mr. Jarmo Malin, tel. +358 456 345 450

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

ENEDO IN BRIEF

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com