Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2020-2030

Side Effects of topical drugs due to prolonged application still remains a key restraint in the development of the market. How can drug delivery companies get around this problem? Find out today.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain and demand of topical drug delivery has been affected in 2020. But it is not just COVID-19 that affects the future of topical drug delivery. This unique senior report tells you what direction the market will take – and it tells you today.



Which Factors are Fueling Topical drug delivery Industry Growth?

• High Prevalence of Skin Diseases

• High Prevalence of Eye Diseases

• High Incidence of Burn Injuries

• Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

• Preference for Alternative Modes of Drug Delivery

• Technical Barriers Related to Skin Irritation & Permeability

• Side Effects of Topical Drugs Due to Prolonged Application



Report Scope

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market 2020-2030 is segmented on the basis of Product, Route of Administration, End User and Geography.



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Topical drug delivery Market by Product:

– Semi-Solid Formulations

o Creams

o Ointments

o Lotions

o Gels

o Pastes

– Liquid Formulations

o Suspensions

o Solutions

– Solid Formulations

o Powders

o Suppositories

– Transdermal Products

o Transdermal Patches

o Transdermal Semi-solids



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Topical drug delivery Market by Route of Administration:

– Dermal Drug Delivery

– Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

– Rectal Drug Delivery

– Vaginal Drug Delivery

– Nasal Drug Delivery



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Topical drug delivery Market by End-User:

– Home Care Settings

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Burn Centres

– Other Facilities



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Topical drug delivery Market by Region:

– North America

• U.S.

• Canada

– Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest of APAC

– LAMEA

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of LAMEA



• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the Topical drug delivery industry:

– GlaxoSmithKline

– Johnson & Johnson

– Bausch Health Companies

– Merck & Co.

– LEO Pharma

– Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

– Novartis AG

– Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

– Cipla

– Mylan AV



