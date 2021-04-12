New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stents Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058567/?utm_source=GNW

According to the analysis, the global stents market was valued at US $xx billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a market value of US $xx billion by 2030. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the first half period 2020-2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the other half period 2025-2030.



Rising Prevalence of Diseases Worldwide

The high and growing prevalence and incidence of diseases, especially coronary and peripheral artery diseases (PAD), which account for the majority of stents use, is increasing and stimulating the demand for stents. In Europe, the U.S. and Japan, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are a leading cause of death. For instance, in Japan, one-third of all deaths are attributed to heart diseases. In the U.S., CVD accounts for about 25% of total deaths.



Continuous Product and Technology Developments

Continuous significant product/technology advancements and developments have been made in the stents market in the past decade, and these advancements have been a major growth driver of this market. Manufacturers are continuously working on improving and developing products/technology to overcome key issues with stent implantation such as restenosis and thrombosis. The stents market has not only introduced a new generation of stents over time but has also improved technical specifications and developed wider application areas for stents. The slumping stents market is improving due to innovation, the continuous influx of new products and technologies that can compete with ever-increasing competition from alternative technologies and substitutes worldwide, and better health care outcomes.



Decline In Average Selling Prices

Increasing competition is continuously making the stents market more cost-sensitive with time. Also, current global economic conditions along with health care reforms are adding to the competitive pressure and changing market dynamics, leading to the continuous decline in average selling prices of stents such as bare-metal stents and drug-eluting stents, primarily in the cardiology space (which holds a majority share of the global stents market).



Average prices paid by hospitals for stents (considering the average for stents by different manufacturers and type of stents) has declined by approximately 20% to 30% over the past five years to seven years as revealed during interviews with some hospitals and physicians. These prices are expected to decline further for some stents, such as bare-metal stents and drug-eluting stents (especially in the cardiology space) as the market experiences increased adoption (compared to the current situation) of the newest generation of stents, such as biodegradable/bioabsorbable stents.



The comprehensive report offers market estimation and forecast for the period ranging from 2020 – 2030 for leading national markets and the rest of the world. Moreover, the report contains dedicated leading companies covering leading companies in the field of Stents Market. The report provides market size estimations and forecasts for below-mentioned segments



By Product Type

• Peripheral Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Coronary Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



By Peripheral Stents Type

• Iliac Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Femoral-Popliteal Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Renal Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Carotid Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Neurovascular Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Gastrointestinal Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Others Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



By Coronary Stents

• Bare Metal Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Drug Eluting Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Bioresorbable Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Others Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



By Material

• Metal Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Polymer Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Biomaterial Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Other Materials Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



By End-User

• Hospitals Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Cardiac Centers Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Other End–User Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



By Type

• Balloon-Expandable Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Self-Expandable Stents Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Other Types Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



By Region

• North America Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Europe Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Asia-Pacific Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Middle East & Africa Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)

• Latin America Market Size Forecast 2020-2030

– (V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Scenario Analysis included)



Leading companies covered include;



• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• Terumo Corp

• Stentys SA

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Co

• InspireMD Inc

• Olympus Corp

• Taewoong Co., Ltd.



The analyst believes that the stents market will register strong growth. This report examines in detail the market by product type, peripheral stents, coronary stents, type, material, end-user, by region, and as a whole, providing the reader with a thorough overview of the market to help identify key growth areas and business opportunities to exploit. This is where the analyst adds value.



The Global Stents Market 2020-2030 report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the stents market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the stents industry.

