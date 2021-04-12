Result of Danish Aerospace Company A/S’ Annual Meeting 2021

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT



Company Announcement no. 26. 12-04-2021 Odense, April 12th, 2021

Result of Danish Aerospace Company A/S’ Annual Meeting

Danish Aerospace Company A/S held its annual meeting on Monday April 12th, 2021.

The general meeting approved the following matters:

1. Election of chairman for the annual meeting

Election of chairman for the annual meeting in accordance with the proposal.

2. Presentation of the 2020 annual report including auditor’s report, for approval

The annual report for 2020, including the auditor’s report, was approved by the annual meeting.

3. Decision on use of profit or coverage of deficit in regard to the approved annual report

The board of directors’ proposal for the profit of DKK 233,340 to be transferred to next year was approved by the annual meeting.

4. Election of members for the board of directors, including chairman and vice chairman

Niels Heering was re-elected as chairman and Søren Bjørn Hansen was re-elected as vice chairman of the board of directors by the annual meeting. In addition, Tina Moe and James V. Zimmerman was re-elected as members of the board of directors by the annual meeting.

5. Election of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditor of the company by the annual meeting.





For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1

DK-2500 Valby

Tlf.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.





About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production, and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty degree celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.