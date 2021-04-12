New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058557/?utm_source=GNW

Hectic lifestyle followed by changing dietary habits in developed as well developing economies have increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. All these factors will increase demand for RNA analysis/Transcriptomics technologies for drug development and discovery. However, the shortage of trained specialists coupled with challenges of handling sequencing data will be the key market restraining factors.



What are the Market Driving Factors?

• Increasing Technological Advancements in The Field of Omics Research

• Increasing Preference for Personalized Medicine



Key Challenges and Threats for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market

• Shortage of Skilled Professionals

• Dearth of Effective Bioinformatics tools



What are the Market Opportunities?

• Transcriptomic Technologies in the Field of Drug and Biomarker Discovery

• Increasing R&D Spending of Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Investment, and Future Aspects of RNA Therapeutics



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• The global RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is consolidated in nature as top 7 companies operating in this industry accounted for >40% of the overall market share.

• Key companies operating in this industry are Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Fluidigm Corporation.

• Prominent players operating in this industry are adopting mergers & acquisitions, new product development, technological advancement, and partnership strategies in order to gain competitive edge in this industry. For instance, in April 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories acquired Celsee, a company engaged in offering instruments and consumables for single-cell analysis.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market by Type

• Microarrays

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Sequencing Technologies

• RNAI Gene Silencing



Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market by Application

• Clinical Diagnosis

• Drug Discovery

• Toxicogenomic



Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market by End User

• Academic Research & Government Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market by Region



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



How the Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market report helps you?

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent market development and future aspects such as Next Generation Sequencing Technology, Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure, Technological Advancement in Omics Research

• Qualitative analyses such as market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces model, company market share analysis, investment and future aspects of RNA therapeutics and commercial developments.

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market, with forecasts for Type, Application, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Additionally, the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market study analyses vendor landscape using company profiles, revenues, business segment, and company market share analysis.

