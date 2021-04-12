New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058556/?utm_source=GNW



The targeted delivery of antivirals to where the viral load from COVID-19 is heaviest, the respiratory tract, is at the centre of some COVID-19 work. The race for a COVID-19 solution is not just a race for profit or market share, but a race to save increased death, and rescue the global economy.



But it is not just COVID-19 that steers the future of Pulmonary and respiratory drug delivery. This unique senior report tells you what direction the market will take – and it tells you today.



Which Factors are Fueling Respiratory Drug Delivery Industry Growth?

• Technological Advancements

• Increase in Prevalence and Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

• Respiratory Disease Healthcare Awareness



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

• Stringent Government Regulations

• Intense Competition Among Players



What are Market Trends?

• Introduction of Smart/Digital Inhalers

• Recent Advances in Pulmonary Drug Delivery

• Trends in MDI Technology

• Trends in DPI Technology

• Pulmonary Drug Delivery will continue to Evolve

• Pulmonary Drug Delivery Can Minimize Systemic Side Effects

• Future of Inhalable Therapeutics

• Alternative Solution to provide Competitive Edge



How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?

Product

• Formulation

• Devices



Formulation

• Suspension Aerosol

• Solution Aerosol

• Dry Powder Formulation



Devices

• MDIs

• DPIs

• Nebulizers

• Accessories



Nebulizers

• Soft Mist Nebulizers

• Jet Nebulizers

• Ultrasonic Nebulizers



Canister Type

• Plain Canisters

• Coated Canister



Application

• Asthma

• COPD

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Other Applications



Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• E-Commerce



End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Homecare Settings



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:



By Region (Segmental Breakdown for All the Regions)



• North America:

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Belgium

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• Malaysia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa:

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Overall world revenue for Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market will surpass $xx billion in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030.



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 17 of the major companies involved in the Respiratory Drug Delivery Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Respironics, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, 3M, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, OMRON Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cipla, Pulmatrix, Respiratorius AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Grifols, S.A., and Innoviva



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2030?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall respiratory drug delivery market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2020 to 2030? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2030?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2030, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market between 2020 and 2030?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

• How will the global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market evolve over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2030?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2020, and which countries will lead the market in 2030, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?



