Packaging Automation Market Report 2020-2030

As in many other sectors, the pandemic COVID-19 has generated significant disruption in the packaging industry. Although COVID-19 is unlikely to halt this in the long run, there could be some short-term effects on the rate of transition. Nevertheless, packaging has improved over the past few years with automation not only in terms of quality safety but also in terms of output precision, material use, ease of operation, and durability. Automated packaging system solutions also help producers achieve the highest levels of hygiene, avoid bacterial contamination, and meet up with the fast-increasing safety standards in the FMCG and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing urbanization is driving the development of the packaging industry in developing countries. Also, companies embrace new packaging strategies and techniques to keep up with global competitors.



Additionally, Chinese manufacturers are also rushing to implement robotics and automation technologies as the COVID-19 spreads across the country. As some 100 million industrial workers return to China’s consumer electronics, automotive and smartphone factories, automation and robotics will be emphasized as one strong, longer-term effect. Robotics will improve efficiency and reduce labor costs and avoid potential plant shutdowns from recurring. Addressing ways of keeping industrial output going in those factories in China that have reopened will require the use of more robots and other human-replacing automation. In 2019, China purchased more automated robots than any other nation in the world and now it is ready to put them to work.



One packaging robot can automate just about any operation involving the packing or movement of products. Such robots are used in a large variety of industries. They are therefore most widely used where goods have to be packaged regularly, correctly, and with high quality to preserve the reputation of the product. The manufacturing sector also sees heavy use of packaging robots to increase the speed and efficiency, although for similar reasons the food & beverage industry is also using packaging robots.



Drivers

• Automation is enabling economies of scale for manufacturers

• Shortage of labour leading to increasing in automation

• Robots are transforming the packaging industry



Challenges

• Growing cybersecurity concerns as adoption of automation is on rise

• Diverse robotic laws and standards across the world

• Budgeting for the Cost of the System

• Employee Skillset and Training



Leading Companies

• Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Kollmorgen Corporation

• Swisslog Holding AG

• Emerson Industrial Automation

• Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

• ULMA Packaging

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems

• ABB

• Massman Automation Designs LLC

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Denso Corporation

• Gerhard Schubert GmbH

• Siemens AG

• Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

