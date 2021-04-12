Medical X-ray Market Size 2021 | Is Expected to reach USD 16.86 billion and exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% by 2028

Pune, India, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical X-ray Market 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2028, The global medical x-ray market size is expected to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Medical X-ray Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 12.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing demand for digital medical x-rays and the supportive government initiatives to create awareness among people are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Major Medical X-ray Market Key players covered in the report include:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Erlangen, Germany)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Illinois, United States)

Carestream Health (New York, United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Stamford, Connecticut, United States)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Other Prominent Players





Get Request a Sample Copy of the Medical X-ray Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/medical-x-ray-market-104862





Medical X-ray Market Analysis 2021:

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the market on the basis of product type, technology type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into static and dynamic. Based on technology, the market is divided into analog and digital. Furthermore, based on application, the market is segregated into dental, veterinary, cardiovascular, oncology, others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America. Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Increasing Demand for Digital Medical X-rays to Augment Growth

In January 2021, European photonics scientists announced the development of a new autocorrect algorithm for image processing that reduces x-ray scatter to provide safe and low dose x-rays for children. In recent years, the healthcare sector has seen a gradual shift from analog to digital x-rays globally. The increasing adoption of digital x-rays owing to their faster and safer image processing response is expected to bode well for the global medical x-ray market growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, supportive government initiatives to create awareness regarding early diagnosis of chronic diseases to reduce its fatality is expected to contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Market to Exhibit a Year-on-Year Growth of 2.8% in 2021 amid COVID-19

According to an article published by the ScienceDirect, overall medical imaging volume in 2020 declined by about 12.2% compared to 2019 in the United States. The declining numbers are due to the either cancelled or postponed non-COVID procedures as per the guidelines of the government agencies in 2020. However, once the situation returns to normalcy and the resumption of medical procedures across several healthcare institutions, the global market will exhibit a positive growth during the forecast period.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-x-ray-market-104862





Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Medical X-ray market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Medical X-ray Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Medical X-ray Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Further Report Findings:

North America stood at USD 4.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of several players in the region that are investing in the development of technologically advanced medical x-ray systems. For instance, in September 2020, Carestream Health, the U.S.-based company, announced the launch of an advanced DRX-Compass x-ray System to provide accurate and efficient x-rays for medical imaging centers and mid-tier hospitals globally.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing incidence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Based on the end-user, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to experience exponential growth and hold a significant medical x-ray market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing reliability on these types of centers that provide accurate and efficient results and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals globally.

Market Players Focus on Merger and Acquisition to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market for medical x-ray is consolidated by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their presence. These companies are strategically acquiring other smaller companies to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Other key players in the market are striving to maintain a stronghold by adopting strategies such as partnerships and collaboration during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

June 2020 – Siemens Healthineers unveiled the world’s first-ever intelligent x-ray system with integrated AI. According to the company, the system can be adopted for efficiently optimizing the daily routine of image acquisition in radiography.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/medical-x-ray-market-104862





Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Diseases by Key Countries/Regions New Product Launches Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Technological Advancements in Medical X-ray Impact of COVID-19 on Medical X-ray Market

Global Medical X-ray Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Static Dynamic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type Analog Digital Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Dental Veterinary Cardiovascular Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medical-x-ray-market-104862





Global Medical X-ray Market Segmentation :

By Product Type

Static

Dynamic

By Technology Type

Analog

Digital

By Application

Dental

Veterinary

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (By Product Type, By Technology Type, By End user, and By Country)

U.S. (By Technology Type)

Canada (By Technology Type)

Europe (By Product Type, By Technology Type, By End user, and By Country)

U.K. (By Technology Type)

Germany (By Technology Type)

France (By Technology Type)

Italy (By Technology Type)

Spain (By Technology Type)

Scandinavia (By Technology Type)

Rest of the Europe

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication ,By End User and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Swabs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton Tipped Swab, Foam Tipped Swab, Non-woven, and Others), By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Others) By Usage (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes) By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.