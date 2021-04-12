New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OTC Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058545/?utm_source=GNW

What has led the pharmaceutical companies to switch to OTC medicines?

The increasing rates of patent expiry lead to a counter-strategy of switching companies from Rx to OTC. In the US, according to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, approximately 106 ingredients and dosage strengths have undergone a change from Rx to OTC to around 700 OTC products on the market.



Why are dietary supplements and OTC drugs gain massive global traction?

The increasing self-medication appetite of consumers and the alarming necessity to reduce healthcare costs is boosting the global market. In developed regions, lifestyle associated OTC medications, including weight loss products and sleep aid are highly popular. The classic seasonal trend in demand for OTC cold, cough and flu drugs will drive steady growth over time.



How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?

By Product Type

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs



By Category

• Cough

• Cold and Flu Drugs

• Analgesics

• Dermatological

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Weight Loss/Diet Product

• Gastrointestinal Drugs



By Distribution Channel

• Pharmacies/Drugstores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Drugstores

• Health Food Stores



By Dosage Form

• Tablets

• Hard Capsules

• Powders

• Ointments

• Soft Capsules

• Liquids

• Other Dosage Forms



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East and Africa

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– UAE

– Qatar

– Rest of Middle East and Africa



Leading companies featured in this report include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

• H. Lundbeck A/S

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals

• Mylan NV

• Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Roche Holding

• Sanofi SA

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

• Teva Pharmaceuticals



